gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,375 members

A National Security Multi-Mission vessel pictured at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A National Security Multi-Mission vessel pictured at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Opinion: Want More Ships? Fix How Washington Builds Them

Editorial
Total Views: 0
October 1, 2025

By Jeff Vogel (Inside Sources) – President Donald Trump’s call for new investment in U.S. shipbuilding comes at a pivotal moment. From icebreakers to training ships, America faces rising demand for vessels even as foreign competitors pour billions into their own yards. But there has been significant concern about how America can keep up.

Government shipbuilding programs have fallen behind due to decades of problems: Congress’s failure to pass sustainable budgets, reliance on Continuing Resolutions, burdensome red tape, and inefficient management processes. Too often, these programs suffer from being too close to their customers, which can cause a shipyard to devote resources to compliance rather than vessel construction. This has led to a lack of capacity for our sea services and government research arms.

That’s why Congress and the Maritime Administration turned to a new model to manage the construction of the National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) in Pennsylvania’s Hanwha Philly Shipyard. The Vessel Construction Manager approach has worked for ships like the recently christened NSMV State of Maine.

Instead of the government micromanaging every step and creating an extra burden on shipyards, a private contractor oversees the process using commercial best practices, while the shipyard focuses on what it does best: building ships.

The results have been undeniable: these training ships are being delivered on schedule, at an average cost of about $300 million per vessel—far below the nearly $1 billion estimates from traditional processes. The vessels then move on to America’s maritime service academies, which are being put in the spotlight for the life-long, well-paid careers in the maritime industry that cadets can pursue as engineers, mates, seamen, and officers.

The benefits reach far beyond the ships themselves. At Pennsylvania’s Hanwha Philly Shipyard, the NSMV program has helped grow the workforce from fewer than 50 employees in 2020 to over 1,500 today. An apprentice school is now training the next generation of shipbuilders, creating opportunities for young people in Pennsylvania to pursue high-paying careers in the trades. In fact, Pennsylvania ranks 13th among all states in domestic maritime employment, with 14,810 jobs and an annual economic impact of $3.39 billion, as well as over $1 billion in worker income that has supported the state’s past budget surpluses.

And Pennsylvania is not alone. States like Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington also host major shipyards that support both government vessels and commercial Jones Act fleets. Altogether, America’s shipyards sustain nearly 400,000 jobs nationwide and generate more than $42 billion in GDP each year. Every region with a yard has a stake in ensuring U.S. shipbuilding remains competitive.

Now, with more than $48 billion in new federal shipbuilding funds for our warfighters recently appropriated in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Washington faces a choice. If these projects follow the old, bureaucratic model, overruns and delays are all but guaranteed. But if we scale the VCM approach across our projects, we can deliver more ships, on budget and on time, while revitalizing our shipyards and workforce just like what has been done in Pennsylvania.

America’s allies are investing in their shipyards at record levels. South Korean firms are expanding capacity for LNG carriers and defense vessels. Japanese shipbuilders are partnering globally to secure their role in the clean energy transition. As well, our primary adversary on the global stage, China, is consolidating its shipyards to dominate global orders. The U.S. cannot afford to sit still.

The path forward is clear to undo decades of neglect; shipyards need a predictable demand signal and investments to create the skilled workforce that keeps America competitive. By doing so, we will not only put more American ships in the water—we will also secure the industrial base, the jobs and the national security that come with them.

Jeff Vogel is Vice President of Legal for TOTE Services. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags:

National Security Multi-Mission Vessel
trump administration
u.s. shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,375 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Rendering of two Waterways Commerce Cutter variants: a River Buoy Tender (left) and an Inland Construction Tender (right)
Defense

Coast Guard Advances $110 Million Waterways Commerce Cutter Program

The U.S. Coast Guard is moving forward with its critical Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) acquisition program, ordering production of the first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material...

19 minutes ago
Total Views: 45
A rendering of the heavy polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard
Defense

Canada’s Heavy Polar Icebreaker Program Advances as Seaspan and Genoa Expand Partnership

Seaspan Shipyards has signed a contract with Newfoundland-based Genoa Design International to provide ongoing technical design services for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker, marking a significant advancement...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 189
The 52-bore engine was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit (HHI-EMD) and installed on the first of four sister vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea
Shipbuilding

WinGD Unveils First Ethanol-Fueled Two-Stroke Marine Engine for 2026 Launch

Swiss marine power company WinGD will introduce the world’s first ethanol-fuelled two-stroke marine engine in 2026, with deliveries for newbuild and retrofit applications beginning in 2027. The new engine builds...

September 30, 2025
Total Views: 1072