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A boat sails next to a shipping vessel MV Abdullah in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 12, 2024

A boat sails next to a shipping vessel MV Abdullah in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 12, 2024.

Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Shabwa Coast, Heads Towards Somali Waters

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 2, 2026

May 2 (Reuters) – Yemen’s coast guard said on Saturday that the M/T EUREKA oil tanker had been hijacked off the coast of Shabwa province by unidentified armed men who boarded the vessel, seized control and steered it towards the Gulf of Aden in the direction of Somali waters.

The coast guard added that the tanker’s location had been identified and efforts were under way to track it, take necessary measures to recover it and ensure the safety of its crew. 

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Ahmed ElimamM Editing by William Maclean)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

gulf of aden
hijacking
yemen

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