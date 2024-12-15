gCaptain-logo
bonny nigeria lng. photo REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A ship berths near the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas company (NLNG) near Finima village, during an aerial tour by the Royal Dutch Shell company, in Bonny March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Oil Spill Occurs At Shell Terminal In Nigeria

Reuters
December 15, 2024
Reuters

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Dec 15 (Reuters) – An oil spill has occurred at the Shell loading terminal in Nigeria’s Delta region after a pipeline ruptured, Nigeria’s maritime agency said on Sunday.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said the spill which occurred on Saturday at the Bonny terminal has reached shoreline and that it was actively monitoring the situation. 

NIMASA added that it was also working with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and other stakeholders to assess the extent of the spill and follow-up actions.

The maritime agency said SPDC has shut down the affected pipeline and deployed containment booms to protect neighbouring communities.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh,Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

nigeria
oil spill
shell

