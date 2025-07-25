gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,951 members

Oil Production Resumes at Santa Ynez Unit After Decade-Long Shutdown Following Major California Spill

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Oil Production Resumes at Santa Ynez Unit After Decade-Long Shutdown Following Major California Spill

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 25, 2025

After nearly a decade of inactivity following one of California’s worst oil spills in recent history, production has resumed at the Santa Ynez Unit (SYU) in the Pacific. The restart marks a significant development for domestic oil production, with the unit containing approximately 190 million barrels of recoverable oil reserves—representing nearly 80% of residual Pacific reserves and about 3% of the total production potential for the U.S.

Sable Offshore Corp, which acquired the SYU assets from ExxonMobil in February 2024, initiated production from Platform Harmony in May, with oil flowing at approximately 6,000 barrels per day from six wells.

“SOC is proud to have safely and responsibly achieved first production at the Santa Ynez Unit,” said Jim Flores, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sable. “The impressive well tests from Platform Harmony confirm the prolific nature of the Santa Ynez Unit reservoir after being dormant for ten years.”

The SYU facilities include three platforms—Harmony, Heritage, and Hondo—which have been shut down since 2015, when a 24-inch buried crude oil pipeline owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured near Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. That incident released over 100,000 gallons of oil, with at least 20,000 gallons reaching the Pacific Ocean, contaminating approximately nine miles of coastline and causing substantial harm to marine life and wildlife, including the deaths of more than 500 seabirds.

“In just months, BSEE helped bring oil back online safely and efficiently—right in our own backyard. That’s what Energy Dominance looks like: results, not delays,” said BSEE Principal Deputy Director Kenny Stevens,

The company expects to initiate production from Platform Heritage and Platform Hondo, with each platform capable of producing up to 10,000 barrels of oil per day. Interior Department officials anticipate all three platforms will be online by the end of 2025.

Well tests on Platform Harmony have reportedly performed stronger than they did at the time of shut-in in 2015, when the SYU produced approximately 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Sable in May said it expects to fill the 540,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Las Flores Canyon by mid-June and begin oil sales this month.

The restart follows years of cleanup, litigation, and ultimately a $72-73 million legal settlement by Plains All American to California agencies in 2024.

Tags:

oil spill
santa barbara oil spill
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,951 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Seven Atlantic offshore supply ship and dive vessel berthed in Peterhead Harbour in Aberdeenshire
Offshore

Energy Giants Saipem and Subsea7 Announce $23 Billion Merger Deal

Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a global powerhouse in energy services. The resulting entity, to be named Saipem7, will combine the two companies’ complementary...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 115
TechnipFMC Surges on Outlook for $10 Billion in Subsea Orders
Offshore

TechnipFMC Surges on Outlook for $10 Billion in Subsea Orders

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC, one of the world’s biggest makers of offshore oil gear, surged to the highest in a decade on signs of a robust outlook that underscores the industry’s optimism over production at sea.

10 hours ago
Total Views: 554
Offshore Wind Turbines At Sea
Offshore

Equinor Reports $763 Million Impairment on Empire Wind Amid Regulatory Setbacks

Equinor has reported a significant impairment of $763 million related to its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project and South Brooklyn Marine Terminal development in its second quarter 2025 financial...

July 24, 2025
Total Views: 393