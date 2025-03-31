NTSB Finds Communication Gap Led to $4.5 Million Crane Accident at Charleston Terminal

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released findings on a costly crane accident at North Charleston Terminal that resulted in $4.5 million in damage when a crane barge struck a ship-to-shore crane during cargo operations.
The incident occurred on January 4, 2024, when the towing vessel Royal Engineer, while pushing the crane barge Stevens 1471, attempted to navigate a challenging passage between the containership Celsius Nicosia and a dredging vessel on the Cooper River.
According to NTSB investigators, the accident stemmed from delayed communication between the Royal Engineer’s mate and the dredge crew. Despite multiple attempts to establish contact for passing arrangements, communication wasn’t achieved until approximately 15 minutes before reaching the critical area.
The situation became complicated when the dredge captain suggested a western passage, contrary to the mate’s original plan to request breaking the pipeline for an eastern route. The two parties agreed to proceed through the narrow corridor between the dredge and the containership.
The critical oversight occurred during these passing arrangements. The Royal Engineer’s mate failed to account for the ship-to-shore crane’s extension beyond the containership’s side, which created an overhead hazard.
In its safety message, the NTSB emphasized that “Ship-to-shore cranes, when conducting cargo operations on a vessel and in the lowered position, may extend considerably beyond the side of the vessel and become a hazard to vessels with high air drafts transiting nearby.”
The agency stressed the importance of mariners considering their vessel and tow’s air draft when identifying navigational hazards.
March 19, 2025
