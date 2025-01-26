gCaptain-logo
North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles, vows tough stance on U.S.KCNA via REUTERS.

A missile flies during what state media KCNA says is a test of a strategic cruise missile, at an undisclosed location, January 25, 2025, in this photo released January 26, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS.

North Korea Test-Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles, KCNA Says

Bloomberg
January 26, 2025

By Sarina Yoo and Soo-Hyang Choi

Jan 25, 2025 (Bloomberg) —North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles on Saturday the official Korean Central News Agency reported, marking a third launch this month as Donald Trump returned to power in the US.

The sea-to-surface missiles hit targets after traveling 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) in just over 2 hours, KCNA says on Sunday, adding that the tests had no negative impact on the security of neighboring countries. South Korea confirmed in a statement that its military was aware of the tests, which are being analyzed by the S. Korean and US intelligence agencies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch, said the they showed “the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly,” according to the report, using the abbreviated official name of North Korea.

Saturday’s firings come after President Trump said he plans to reach out to Kim, whom he met at a summit in Singapore during his first term in office. “I got along with him,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News earlier this week.

North Korea’s foreign ministry promised “the toughest counteraction” against the US as long as it rejects the country’s sovereignty and security interests, KCNA said in separate report.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

north korea

