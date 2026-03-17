‘No Imminent Threat’: Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Amid Rift Over Iran War

National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Director Joe Kent announced his resignation Monday, citing opposition to the ongoing war in Iran and asserting that Tehran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States.

The departure marks a rare internal rupture within the administration’s own political ranks, as pressure over the Iran conflict intensifies.

Kent, a former congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump and closely aligned with the “America First” wing of the Republican Party, said he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” marking one of the most senior and explicit public breaks within the U.S. intelligence community since the conflict began.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” Kent wrote, adding that the war was initiated “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The resignation is particularly striking given Kent’s political alignment, raising questions not only about intelligence assessments but also about fractures within the administration’s own ideological base.

Kent also thanked President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for the opportunity to serve, calling it “an honor” to lead the professionals at NCTC.

Intelligence Rift Emerges Inside “America First” Camp

Kent’s remarks go beyond a typical resignation, directly challenging the central justification for the war and suggesting a disconnect between intelligence assessments and policy decisions.

As head of NCTC, Kent oversaw the integration of counterterrorism intelligence across agencies, placing him at the center of threat evaluation and operational coordination. His assertion that Iran posed no imminent threat could intensify scrutiny from lawmakers and potentially trigger calls for intelligence reviews or hearings.

Unlike past national security dissent, Kent’s departure reflects a deeper tension within the “America First” movement itself—between its long-standing opposition to overseas conflicts and the realities of a rapidly escalating confrontation in the Middle East.

Public resignations of this nature are rare, particularly during an active conflict, and often signal broader disagreements that have failed to be resolved behind closed doors.

Maritime Crisis Continues

Kent’s departure comes as the maritime security environment in the Middle East remains under extreme strain.

According to the latest Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) advisory, the region continues to operate under a “CRITICAL” threat level, even as no new vessel attacks have been confirmed since March 12. The advisory notes that at least 20 maritime incidents involving commercial vessels and offshore infrastructure have been recorded since March 1, highlighting the scale of disruption across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman.

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has effectively collapsed to just single digits from its historical average of roughly 138 ship transits daily.

JMIC warns that the threat is not limited to transit lanes, with attacks occurring at anchorages, during ship-to-ship transfers, and near port approaches—indicating a broad campaign aimed at disrupting maritime operations rather than targeting specific vessels.

Kent’s resignation adds a new layer of uncertainty, introducing not only questions about the coherence of U.S. strategy but also about internal alignment within the political coalition that helped shape it.