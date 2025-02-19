gCaptain-logo
More Shadow Vessels Targeted in EU’s 16th Sanctions Package

Reuters
February 19, 2025
Reuters

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) – EU envoys on Wednesday agreed on a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, EU diplomats said, including a ban on primary aluminum imports, sales of gaming consoles and the listing of 73 shadow fleet vessels.

The package, which largely sticks to the European Commission’s proposal, is expected to be adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin’s shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media platform X.

The aluminum import ban will be phased in a year from the official adoption of the package, which also adds 48 individuals and 35 entities to its sanctions list that includes asset freezes and a travel ban, the diplomats said.

Progress on the latest EU sanctions comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said on Tuesday it had agreed to hold more talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine after an initial meeting that excluded Kyiv – a departure from Washington’s previous approach that rallied U.S. allies to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU along with other Western powers has been ratcheting up restrictions in recent months to squeeze Russia’s oil exports. In addition to the vessels, the envoys agreed to prohibit transactions with ports and airports in Russia used to circumvent the Group of Seven price cap on Russian oil.

The newly sanctioned ships will be added to the already listed 79 ships, mainly tankers, used by Russia to sell oil outside the price cap or vessels that help in Moscow’s war effort such as shipping ammunition from North Korea.

The package also expands the criteria the EU will be able to use to sanction owners and operators of the shadow fleet, including captains, as well as those providing support to the military.

Sales of video game consoles, joysticks and flight simulators would also be restricted as they could be used by Russia’s military to control drones, one of the diplomats said.

Other bans include exports of chromium and certain chemicals as well as a service ban for oil and gas refineries.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Makini Brice, Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

eu
russia
Russian Sanctions

