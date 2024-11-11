gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,348 members that receive our newsletter.

A cargo ship in the Port of Montreal.REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

A cargo ship is docked in the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Montreal Port Locks Out Dockworkers, Adding To Canada’s Supply-Chain Woes

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 10, 2024

By Curtis Heinzl

Nov 10, 2024,(Bloomberg) –Longshoring activity at the Port of Montreal is set to grind to a halt as an employers’ group locks out 1,200 union members.

The escalation of an ongoing labor dispute will disrupt Canada’s second-largest port, which typically handles nearly C$400 million ($288 million) of goods a day. It has been operating far below its container-handling capacity since dockworkers at two terminals walked off the job on Oct. 31. The union also held a full one-day strike in late October. 

The Maritime Employers Association gave the Longshoremen’s Union a deadline of Sunday at 8 p.m. New York time to respond to an offer that included about a 20% pay raise over six years. The total average compensation of a longshore worker would rise to more than C$200,000 per year by the end of the contract, the employers’ group said

But union members were nearly unanimous in rejecting that offer, according to a statement Sunday. The union has pointed out that in October, US dockworkers secured a 62% raise over six years. 

“The Maritime Employers Association deplores the negative outcome of the vote held by the Montréal Longshoremen’s Union on the final and comprehensive offer tabled on Thursday, and has no choice but to declare a lockout as of 9 p.m. this evening,” the MEA said in a statement Sunday. The two sides have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31 of last year.

A few services, including a Viterra grain terminal, would continue operating, the port said last week.  

The Montreal Port Authority has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to put an end to the labor dispute. “I believe that the best agreements are negotiated at the table. But let’s face it, there are no negotiations,” Julie Gascon, the port authority’s chief executive officer, said Thursday

On Canada’s west coast, a separate labor dispute is already disrupting an estimated C$800 million of activity per day. British Columbia dock employers locked out workers on Nov. 4 after a union posted notice of a strike action that would refuse overtime work. 

Canadian Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said Nov. 7 that the government supports negotiations, but said talks in both British Columbia and Montreal were “progressing at an insufficient pace, indicating a concerning absence of urgency from the parties involved.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

canada port and rail strikes
montreal port strike
port of montreal

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container terminal at the Port of Montreal
Ports

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown After ‘Final Offer’

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Port of Montreal terminal operators have threatened to shut down most operations as of Sunday after providing a “final, comprehensive offer” to the longshore union. If the Canadian Union of...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 680
The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Surge Expected as Shippers Brace for Potential Port Strike and Tariff Hikes

Import volumes at major U.S. container ports are projected to be higher than previously expected for the remainder of the year as retailers grapple with the looming threat of another...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 925
Container ships berth at the Port of Vancouver after Pacific coast dock workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) returned to clear the backlog of a 13-day strike in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Ports

B.C. Port Standoff Escalates: Foremen Locked Out as Automation Tensions Rise

By Ed White WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The BC Maritime Employers Association said it would lock out workers on Monday at Canada’s Port of Vancouver after a negotiating deadline passed, potentially disrupting...

November 4, 2024
Total Views: 1074
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,348 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.