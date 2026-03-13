gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,406 members

Middle East Conflict Dampens Fears of Container Sector Overcapacity

A drone view shows a ship and containers at the Port of Santos, in Santos, Brazil April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Middle East Conflict Dampens Fears of Container Sector Overcapacity

The Loadstar
Total Views: 0
March 13, 2026

By Charlotte Goldstone (The Loadstar) – The conflict in the Middle East could significantly alter expectations of looming overcapacity in the container shipping sector.

The prolonged Red Sea disruptions are absorbing vessel capacity and keep freight markets tighter than anticipated.

Jonathan Roach, container market analyst at Braemar, said geopolitical developments were increasingly shaping the balance between supply and demand in container shipping.

He said current estimates suggested global container fleet expansion of around 4% this year, rising to around 8% in 2027 and, potentially, 12% in 2028 as the industry’s “large orderbook” is delivered– an influx of new tonnage that had fueled fears of overcapacity.

In its January market outlook, Braemar had expected carriers to begin

returning to Suez Canal transits H1 26, with normalisation by the second half. However, the escalation of regional conflict has cast doubt on that timeline.

“This scenario now appears unlikely, and it is possible that Red Sea diversions could remain in place throughout 2026,” Mr Roach said. “If this occurs, containerships may not return to regular transits through the Suez Canal until 2027.”

Longer sailing distances increase vessel utilisation and extend transit times, which in turn reduces effective fleet capacity and helps offset the impact of new deliveries.

Under normal operating conditions, Braemar estimated industry overcapacity could reach about 14% this year, rising to 20% in 2027, and potentially 30% by 2028. But if the Suez Canal remains largely unused by container lines, the effective oversupply picture would be “materially altered”, it said.

A Braemar calculation estimated that rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope could reduce effective overcapacity to around 5% his year, 11% in 2027, and approximately 22% in 2028.

Source: Braemar

The surge in container vessel newbuilding orders following the pandemic may also prove more strategically useful than many expected, he added, as longer voyage cycles required more ships to maintain service frequency.

“This dynamic also helps explain the continued investment in newbuildings by liner operators,” he said. Mr Roach added that the conflict in the Middle East was likely to influence the “fortunes” of the container shipping sector through 2026.

Indeed, Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, told The Loadstar Podcast News in Brief the latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East had already shifted market dynamics back in carriers’ favour.

“We got a complete reversal of fortunes with the strikes beginning in Middle East. Literally, the tables turned – carriers, now with the upper hand, are in no rush. They see rates elevated short-term more than anything in the foreseeable future.”

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

 

Tags:

Container Shipping
Hormuz
iran
middle east
red sea

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,406 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Debunks Tankers Registering For U.S. Compliance
Shipping

U.S. Coast Guard Debunks Tankers Registering For U.S. Compliance

The U.S. Coast Guard is quashing the latest rumor on tankers looking to reposition to the Atlantic and Pacific trades instead of staying in the Middle East. Early on Thursday, in some tanker circles, the was chatter of tanker owners looking to register with the Coast Guard to be eligible to trade in the U.S.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 4690
Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate
Shipping

Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate

Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate Norway has moved to prohibit its merchant fleet from entering the Strait of Hormuz, marking one of the...

March 12, 2026
Total Views: 301
The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 26, 2024.
Shipping

US Considers Easing Jones Act to Tame Spiraling Fuel Prices

The Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports as it seeks to blunt surging oil and gasoline prices, according to people familiar with the matter. 

March 12, 2026
Total Views: 510