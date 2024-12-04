gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,994 members that receive our newsletter.

Damage to the bow of the Gloria Maris after its collision with the HMM St. Petersburg, December 3, 2024

Damage to the bow of the Gloria Maris after its collision with the HMM St. Petersburg, December 3, 2024. Photo from video by Salvamento Maritimo

Mega-Containership and Oil Tanker Collide in Strait of Gibraltar

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 1601
December 4, 2024

A crude oil tanker and one of the world’s largest containerships collided early Tuesday, December 3, in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The accident involved the crude oil tanker Gloria Maris, carrying 25 crew members, and the containership HMM ST Petersburg with 24 crew members aboard.

“After the ships had been inspected by the crews, damage was observed to the lateral structures, but there was no danger of sinking or spilling,” reported Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s maritime rescue service. The incident prompted an immediate response from Spanish maritime rescue services, with vessels Luz de Mar and Salvamar Denébola dispatched to the scene.

The collision occurred approximately 8.9 miles southeast of Algeciras. The Gloria Maris initiated an alert to the Rescue Coordination Centre (CCS) in Tarifa at 5:20 a.m. The tanker was traveling in ballast, having recently discharged 147,564 tonnes of crude oil at the port of Cartagena.

The HMM St. Petersburg operates on the FE4 service route between North China and North Europe. The containership, delivered in 2020 as the final vessel in a series of 12 sister ships for South Korea’s HMM, spans nearly 400 meters in length with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs, making it one of the world’s largest containerships.

HMM Containership leaving port
HMM St. Petersburg’s sister ship, HMM Algeciras. Stock Photo: Shutterstock

The Gloria Maris, flying the Liberian flag, is a suezmax crude oil tanker with a capacity of 156,620 dwt.

The Maritime Authority of Algeciras has ordered both vessels to be detained pending thorough safety inspections to determine the cause of the collision and verify their seaworthiness. As of Wednesday, December 4, both vessels were reported to be safely moored in the Bay of Algeciras/Gibraltar.

Tags:

collision

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

tanker at sea
Featured

Blacklisted Tanker Avoids English Channel as UK Expands Sanctions Enforcement

A tanker hauling Russian crude from the Baltic Sea to India is taking an unusually long route around the UK, just as Britain expands sanctions against Russia’s energy industry.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 4614
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Alaska
Accidents

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its extensive 24-hour search for five missing people after their vessel, the Wind Walker, capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska. “We stand in sorrow and...

December 3, 2024
Total Views: 1635
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class ice breaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Accidents

Five Missing After Fishing Vessel Capsizes in Treacherous Alaskan Waters

The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside Good Samaritans, is conducting an urgent search operation for five people after their fishing vessel Wind Walker capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska, in an area...

December 2, 2024
Total Views: 2849
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,994 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.