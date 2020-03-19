by Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) While gCaptain joins the majority of people working from home, Coast Guard, Navy, Tugboaters, Seafarers, facilities engineers, ferry captains, and millions of maritime professionals are at work on the front lines of this pandemic.
Thank you!
VIDEO: THANK YOU To The Unseen Maritime Professionals On The Front Lines Of COVID-19
