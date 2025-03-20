Maritime coatings specialist Seacoat SCT signs Global Sales Partnership with PAC Ocean Solutions

Partnership to drive the rollout of Seacoat’s advanced, long-lasting SEA-SPEED hull coating technology, delivering significant fuel and emissions savings

Texas-based maritime coatings company Seacoat has entered into a strategic partnership with PAC Ocean Solutions, a marine services provider headquartered in London, UK.



PAC Ocean Solutions will act as Seacoat’s global sales partner, enabling Seacoat to expand the reach of its advanced SEA-SPEED coating technology across the international maritime industry.



SEA-SPEED is a silane-siloxane-based coating that optimizes vessel performance without compromising long-term durability. Engineered for the underwater hulls of commercial, cruise, and military ships, it outperforms traditional antifouling paints in both longevity and efficiency.



With a ten-year lifespan that is double that of conventional coatings, SEA-SPEED creates a surface five to ten times smoother than competing products. This minimizes drag to deliver a fuel saving estimated between 4% and 12%, as well as accompanying reductions in fuel costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions.



At a time when shipping companies face growing regulatory and commercial pressure to reduce their carbon emissions, including regional emissions regimes, Seacoat offers a sustainable coatings solution that will deliver significant savings for years to come.



Dr. John Bowlin, Seacoat CEO, commented: “We are excited to enter this agreement with PAC Ocean Solutions. PAC’s commitment to supporting customers with best-of-breed performance and service aligns exceptionally well with that of Seacoat’s. Together, our two companies are focused in helping the maritime industry achieve greater operational efficiencies and compliance towards the reduction of emissions.”



Melvin Varghese, CEO of PAC Ocean Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Seacoat, a company that shares our vision of excellence and commitment to the maritime industry. Their dedication to delivering top-tier performance and service perfectly complements PAC Ocean Solutions’ mission to support our customers with innovative and sustainable solutions. This collaboration marks the start of a promising journey, and we look forward to driving growth and innovation while making a lasting impact on emissions reduction.”



About PAC Ocean Solutions

Headquartered in London, PAC Ocean Solutions is a leading provider of maritime repair, maintenance and innovation solutions designed to optimize vessel safety and performance. Operating 24 hours a day with a 100% first-time fix ratio, vessels under PAC’s care receive top-side and voyage repairs anytime, anywhere.



PAC nurtures long-term partnerships across the globe, in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, UAE, Netherlands, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond. Its operations meet the highest international standards for quality and occupational health and safety, including testing protocols backed by ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.



A Sustainable Partnership

Unlike conventional toxic antifouling solutions, SEA-SPEED’s formulation is free from chemical biocides and heavy metals, making it an environmentally responsible solution that does not contribute to ocean pollution – an achievement that aligns with PAC Ocean Solutions’ values.



Seacoat and PAC Ocean Solutions partnership represents the future of the maritime industry in which ocean-friendly innovation also strengthens performance. Harnessing the combined expertise of both companies, SEA-SPEED will now be available to ship owners, operators and charterers worldwide who can take advantage of the fuel and cost savings.



For more information, visit seacoat.com and pacoceans.com.