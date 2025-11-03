gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,067 members

offshore drilling rig brazil

Stock Photo: Shutterstock / marchello74

Marine Insurance Premiums Reach $40 Billion as Offshore Energy Sector Struggles

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 3, 2025

Global marine insurance premiums reached $39.92 billion in 2024, representing a 1.5% increase over the previous year, according to the International Union of Marine Insurance’s latest annual statistics report released today.

The modest growth masked significant divergence across business lines. While hull and cargo insurance remained stable, the offshore energy sector experienced a sharp 7.9% contraction in premium volumes, falling to $4.34 billion, and reversing several years of premium growth.

Ocean hull premiums climbed 3.5% to $9.67 billion, with Europe maintaining its market dominance and reporting unbroken growth since 2019. The Russian hull market saw exceptional expansion of 42%, driven largely by sanctions that prevented the country from placing insurance risks overseas.

Cargo insurance premiums edged up 1.6% to $22.64 billion, though growth remained subdued due to broader economic and trade conditions. China emerged as a particularly strong performer in this segment, while loss ratios improved for the sixth consecutive year.

IUMI’s report shows London continues to control 60% of this market, with the Nordic region the only area to expand its share in 2024, posting 27% growth. Pressured oil prices, sanctions, decarbonisation initiatives and market capacity all contributed to the sector’s challenges.

“Our data relating to 2024 shows that the ocean hull and cargo markets have been relatively stable with little positive development,” said IUMI Secretary General Lars Lange. “The offshore energy sector continued to struggle as a result of a low oil price and a reduction in capex spend in some regions.”

Lange highlighted mounting pressures facing all marine insurance lines as 2024 progressed into 2025. “Geopolitical and trade tensions have generated an unprecedented level of uncertainty involving war risks, tariffs and other economic measures,” he said.

The weak US dollar is squeezing premium income while adding to claims costs for insurers paying out in non-US dollar currencies. Additional challenges include fleet greening requirements, an aging global fleet with average vessel age approaching 23 years, climate change impacts, large vessel fires and risk accumulations.

IUMI’s Major Claims Database now contains data from 2013 onward with 30 national insurance associations contributing to hull and cargo analysis, with more than 17,400 observations recorded.

For the first time, the report introduced a newly revised IUMI Hull Inflation Index designed to help insurers explain marine repair cost inflation using macroeconomic indicators.

The International Union of Marine Insurance represents 42 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations.

Tags:

iumi
marine insurance
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,067 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea
News

What Did Trump, Xi Agree to on Tariffs, Export Controls and Fentanyl?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday took steps to de-escalate their trade war, swapping some U.S. tariff reductions and tighter export controls for a pause in Beijing's new restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets and a resumption of its purchases of American soybeans.

October 31, 2025
Total Views: 969
A Narrow Pacific Waterway is at the Heart of U.S. Plans to Choke China’s Vast Navy
News

A Narrow Pacific Waterway is at the Heart of U.S. Plans to Choke China’s Vast Navy

Marilyn Hubalde still remembers the first time she heard the thunderous chop of military helicopters swooping over this northernmost outpost of the Philippines, less than 90 miles from Taiwan. It was April 2023, when Filipino and American troops descended on the cluster of 10 emerald green islands of Batanes province for amphibious warfare drills.

October 31, 2025
Total Views: 2604
vlcc tanker
News

India-Bound Tanker Carrying Russian Crude Reverses Course After U.S. Sanctions

By Weilun Soon (Bloomberg) — An India-bound tanker filled with Russian crude reversed course and is now idling in the Baltic Sea, a sign of potential disruption in oil trade between...

October 30, 2025
Total Views: 1231