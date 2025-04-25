gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,149 members

aerial of an offshore wind turbine

Stock Photo:Tom Buysse/Shutterstock

Major Offshore Wind Developer has Stopped Activities in United States

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 25, 2025

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) – One of the world’s top offshore wind developers, Germany’s RWE, has stopped work on its U.S. projects for now in light of recent moves against the industry by the Trump administration, its CEO said in a text published ahead of the firm’s annual meeting.

The comments by Markus Krebber are a heavy blow to the nascent U.S. offshore wind market, which was a key pillar of former U.S. President Joe Biden’s energy policy but which his successor Donald Trump has vowed to stop. 

RWE holds three offshore wind leases in U.S. waters off the coasts of New York, Louisiana and California.

Krebber’s remarks come a week after Norwegian peer Equinor said it would halt offshore construction of its Empire Wind I project off the coast of New York because it received a stop-work order from U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The agency said information suggested it had been approved without a proper environmental analysis.

“In the U.S. … we have stopped our offshore activities for the time being,” Krebber said, according to the text for the annual general meeting, which is scheduled for April 30. 

“We remain cautious given the political developments,” he added.

Trump ordered a suspension of offshore wind leasing on his first day in office in January, calling wind power ugly and expensive.

RWE’s U.S. projects include the 3-gigawatt Community Offshore Wind, which is among several projects vying for a contract with New York state. The project is a joint venture with Britain’s National Grid, which is 73%-owned by the German group.

The project was expected to start generating electricity in the early 2030s and be capable of powering more than a million homes. RWE paid $1.1 billion for the lease area in 2022.

Spokespeople for Community Offshore Wind were not immediately available for comment. 

New York state is banking on large amounts of offshore wind power to reach its climate and clean energy goals. State officials were not immediately available for comment.

About half of RWE’s installed renewable capacity is based in the United States.

The company was the lone bidder in a 2023 auction of offshore wind development rights in the Gulf of Mexico, which Trump has renamed the Gulf of America, securing a lease off the coast of Louisiana for just $5.6 million.

RWE also has an offshore wind lease off the coast of Northern California. That project, called Canopy Offshore Wind, was not expected to be completed for about a decade.

RWE, Germany’s biggest power producer, said last month that it had pared back its U.S. offshore wind activities to a minimum, stopping short of saying they were on ice.

Community Offshore Wind has non-current assets with a carrying amount – calculated by deducting depreciation from the original cost – of 1.31 billion euros ($1.49 billion), according to RWE’s annual report.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Nichola Groom in San Marino, California, Editing by Miranda Murray, Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

empire wind
equinor
president trump
RWE
trump administration
trump offshore wind plan
US Offshore Wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,149 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.
Offshore

Trump Signs Executive Order Boosting Deep-Sea Mining Industry

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S. access to nickel, copper and other critical minerals used widely across the economy.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 115
semisubmersible drilling rig at sea
Offshore

Interior Department Looks to Boost Gulf Oil Production Through Commingling Policy Change

The Department of Interior has implemented a policy change that could significantly boost offshore oil production in the U.S. Gulf, through expanded Downhole Commingling parameters. The policy change from the...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 572
General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain.
Offshore

UK Government Commits £300 Million to Boost Offshore Wind Supply Chain

The UK government has announced a significant investment of £300 million through Great British Energy to strengthen the nation’s offshore wind manufacturing capabilities and supply chains. The investment will focus...

April 23, 2025
Total Views: 648