Illustration of Maersk Tankers vessels with suction sail technology

Image courtesy Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers’ Big Bet on Wind: Largest Suction Sail Rollout Set for 2025

Mike Schuler
November 12, 2024

Maersk Tankers is taking a pioneering step in maritime sustainability by deploying the eSAIL® suction sail technology on five MR vessels in 2025 and 2026.

Designed by bound4blue, the automated Wind-Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) aims to significantly cut fuel use and CO2 emissions by generating aerodynamic lift to enhance propulsion efficiency.

Maersk Tankers manages a fleet of over 240 tankers and gas carriers. The project, set to be the largest deployment of eSAIL® technology to date, will be executed in collaboration with Njord, a green technology catalyst overseeing the integration, installation, and validation of the systems.

“For the tanker industry to progress in the energy transition, concrete investments and actions are essential. At Maersk Tankers, we are committed to leading by example, continuously adopting advanced energy-efficient technologies to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions,” said Claus Grønborg, Chief Investment Officer at Maersk Tankers.

The eSAIL® technology uses an aerodynamic surface to harness wind power, generating lift and improving propulsion efficiency. The five vessels—Maersk Tacoma, Maersk Tampa, Maersk Tangier, Maersk Teesport, and Maersk Tokyo—will each be fitted with four 26-meter autonomous eSAIL® systems that automatically adjust to wind conditions for optimal performance. Use of the technology aims to significantly reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions, with Maersk Tankers projecting double-digit reductions in fuel consumption per ship.

This isn’t Maersk Tankers’ first foray into wind-assisted propulsion. The company initially introduced WAPS technology to its fleet in 2018 with the installation of rotor sails on the Maersk Pelican.

The installation of the eSAIL® systems is scheduled to take place during dry dock periods in 2025 and 2026.

