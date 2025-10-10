gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,145 members

Berlin Maersk

Berlin Mærsk made its maiden call to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia, marking its entry on the AE3 service linking East Asia to Northern Europe. The vessel is the first of six new 17,480-TEU methanol-enabled vessels to enter Maersk's fleet. Photo courtesy Maersk

Maersk Loses South Africa Court Bid Blocking Key Port Deal

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 10, 2025

By Paul Burkhardt

Oct 10, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A South African court dismissed a case brought by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S against a port-expansion deal awarded to a firm headed by Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon, paving the way to expand the continent’s top container hub.

The High Court on Friday dismissed the move after finding that Razon’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. was transparent in calculating its solvency ratio, a metric that South African state-owned ports operator Transnet SOC Ltd. used to judge whether bidders could afford to run and expand the main terminal in the southeastern city of Durban.

“This clarifies that the awarding of the tender to ICTSI to run the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 was fair and transparent,” the company said in a statement.

Transnet in 2023 awarded ICTSI the right to buy almost half of the facility and operate it for 25 years with Maersk’s APM Terminals unit a runner-up in the process. Razon’s firm will spend about 11 billion rand ($638 million) on its plans.

Maersk’s legal challenge — lodged in April 2024 — had argued that ICTSI failed to meet solvency measures outlined in the tender process. That delayed the biggest attempt yet to bring in private expertise to revive state-owned ports, which rank among the least efficient globally, according to the World Bank. 

“We recognize the importance of operational improvements and infrastructure development in Durban proceeding without further delay and will therefore take the wider interests of the development of South African port infrastructure into account in determining any possible next steps,” APM said in a statement, adding that it’s assessing the court decision.

Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 2 handles 72% of the port’s total throughput and 46% of South Africa’s container volumes. 

“We can now focus all our energy on executing our plan to modernise and expand DCT Pier 2,” Transnet Chief Executive Officer Michelle Phillips said in a statement. The court decision “paves the way for us to move expeditiously to finalize the implementation of this transaction without undue delay.”

Transnet shortlisted Maersk along with companies including COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd., DP World Ltd., China Harbour Engineering Co. and Guangzhou Port Co.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

container
Maersk
philippines
Razon
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,145 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

port hedland Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority
Accidents

Pilots, Tugs Prevent Grounding of Fully Laden Ore Carrier in Australia’s Port Hedland

A new Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) interim report details how coordinated action by pilots and tug crews prevented a potential disaster after a fully laden bulk carrier lost propulsion...

October 9, 2025
Total Views: 912
Maersk ship entering the Port of Rotterdam. Photo: Shutterstock
Ports

48-Hour Lashing Strike Halts Container Operations at Port of Rotterdam

Lashers at the Port of Rotterdam initiated a 48-hour strike on Wednesday afternoon, bringing container operations to a standstill as workers demand higher wages. The work stoppage began at 3:15...

October 8, 2025
Total Views: 2891
port of los angeles and long beach
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall Below 2 Million TEU as Tariff Effects Intensify

Monthly import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is projected to drop below the 2 million TEU threshold for the remainder of 2025, according to the latest Global Port...

October 8, 2025
Total Views: 1178