Maersk's Charlotte, North Carolina

Maersk's Charlotte, North Carolina campus. Photo courtesy Maersk

Maersk Establishes Charlotte as Official North American Headquarters

Mike Schuler
November 21, 2025

Global logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has officially designated Charlotte, North Carolina as its North American headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

The Danish shipping and logistics conglomerate announced plans to add more than 500 jobs to its existing Charlotte workforce over the coming years, bringing total employment in the city to over 1,300 employees. The decision reinforces Maersk’s commitment to strengthening its presence across the continent as it continues its transformation into an integrated logistics partner.

Maersk has maintained a corporate presence in Charlotte for more than two decades, having purchased its current South Charlotte facility in 2006. The new headquarters will house critical corporate functions including finance, human resources, commercial strategy, and technology operations.

According to Charles van der Steene, President of Maersk’s North America Region, the expansion reflects the company’s evolution and growth trajectory. “We have substantially grown and transformed our North American business, and workforce, on our path to become an integrated logistics partner for our customers,” van der Steene stated. “As we looked to the future, we realized an official North American headquarters would allow us to even better serve our customers and continue to build a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Van der Steene emphasized the company’s longstanding relationship with the Charlotte community, adding, “For more than two decades, we’ve built strong relationships and a solid foundation in Charlotte. We’re excited to deepen our roots in this vibrant community and in the North America region”.

The selection of Charlotte was driven by several strategic factors, including the market’s affordability, expanding talent pool, and high quality of life. These attributes position the city as an attractive hub for Maersk’s North American operations as the company continues to scale its logistics services across the region.

A.P. Moller-Maersk operates as an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify customers’ supply chains globally. The company maintains operations in more than 130 countries and employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide.

