gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,916 members that receive our newsletter.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Launch Gemini Cooperation, Reshaping Global Container Shipping

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 173
January 31, 2025

The container shipping industry faces major changes as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch their Gemini Cooperation on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This new partnership aims to deliver industry-leading reliability of over 90% through an innovative hub-and-spoke network.

The network will deploy approximately 340 vessels and operate 57 services, including 29 mainline and 28 intraregional shuttle services. With a total capacity of 3.7 million TEU, the network will focus on East-West trades.

“Launching the new network is a great opportunity for all of us. With our targeted schedule reliability, we will satisfy one of our customers’ most important needs even better and set a new quality standard in the industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

The transition period is expected to continue until late May, with June 2025 being the first full month of complete network operations.

Alliances Reshuffle

This restructuring marks a major shift in the global shipping alliance landscape as MSC and Maersk end their decade-old 2M Alliance, while Hapag-Lloyd is departing THE Alliance to form the new Gemini Cooperation.

With Hapag-Lloyd’s departure from the THE Alliance, Ocean Network Express (ONE), HMM, and Yang Ming Marine Transportation will establish the “Premier Alliance.” Set to launch in February pending a decision from the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), this five-year partnership will concentrate on major East-West trade routes between Asia, North America, and Europe.

Meanwhile, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest shipping line by far with around 20% market share, plans to operate independently.

Due to security concerns in the Red Sea, the Gemini network will route vessels via the Cape of Good Hope—a decision announced in October 2024. Routes through the Red Sea will resume only when security conditions improve.

In this new industry landscape, the Ocean Alliance—consisting of CMA CGM, Evergreen, Cosco, and OOCL—emerges as the market leader, while the Gemini Cooperation is set to run the smallest number of weekly sailings among major alliances in 2025.

Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer of Ocean at Maersk, emphasized the careful planning behind the transition: “Over the last year, we have carefully planned this to ensure that all our customers experience a smooth transition into the new network. With its innovative design, we believe our customers will benefit from increased reliability, flexibility and more competitive products”.

Tags:

2M alliance
gemini cooperation
Hapag-Lloyd
Maersk
ocean alliance
Premier Alliance
shipping alliance

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Container Spot Rates Slip as Lunar New Year Lull Kicks In

Despite the muted trading activity since China’s new year holiday began this week, spot rates on most major east-west ocean trades continued to show slight declines.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 63
The cargo ship Vezhen is anchored for examination by Swedish authorities outside Karlskrona, Sweden, January 27, 2025
Shipping

Second Ship Seized in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Investigation

Norwegian police said on Friday they had seized and boarded a Norwegian ship with an all-Russian crew on suspicion of involvement in causing damage to a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea, the second vessel to be named by investigators in the case.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 440
The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Reports Strong 2024 Results Ahead of Gemini Launch

German container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has reported positive preliminary financial results for 2024, with increased transport volumes and stable freight rates driving improved performance. The company achieved a Group EBITDA...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 123
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,916 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.