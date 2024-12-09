gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,892 members that receive our newsletter.

cargo ships loading at port of oakland

An Ocean Network Express (ONE) containership at the Port of Oakland. Credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

FMC Halts Premier Alliance Rollout Over Competitive Concerns

The Loadstar
Total Views: 159
December 9, 2024

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has issued a request for more information from ONE, HMM and Yang Ming on their proposed Premier Alliance.

The request has meant the first official date for the alliance – Thursday 12 December – has been delayed by a fortnight, because “more information is needed by the FMC to determine the potential competitive impacts of the arrangement.”

The FMC formally issued a Request for Additional Information (RFAI) on Friday, and a two-week public consultation launches today.

“The commission uses the RFAI process to obtain documents and verifiable information necessary to achieve clarity on matters that were not addressed by the filing parties, or where insufficient information was provided in the originally filed agreement.

“The commission has determined that the Premier Alliance agreement as submitted lacks sufficient detail to allow for a complete analysis of potential competitive impacts and whether the agreement fully complies with all statutory requirements,” the FMC said.

It added that it “has 45 days from when it determines responses to the RFAI are deemed complete to review the agreement for competitive and legal concerns before it becomes effective”.

The targeted operational start date of the Premier Alliance’s network services remains the beginning of February, and until then the carriers are still operating under THE Alliance vessel-sharing agreement.

However, according to analysts at the eeSea liner database, some ONE vessels deployed on THE Alliance services are already set to be phased into the new Premier Alliance network, those on THE Alliance’s FE4 Asia-North Europe service are beginning to appear on member carrier ONE’s Premier Alliance FE4 pro forma schedule.

The FE4 will be operated jointly by the Premier Alliance and MSC under a slot swap agreement. The FE4 corresponds to MSC’s Asia-North Europe Silk service.

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

fmc
hmm
ocean network express
Premier Alliance
shipping alliance
yang ming

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Successful engine-retrofit of Very Large Container Vessel ‘Maersk Halifax’ to dual-fuel ME-LGIM unit
Environment

Methanol Milestone: Inside Maersk Halifax’s Green Methanol Conversion

MAN Energy Solutions has completed the world’s first retrofit of a Very Large Container Vessel (VLCV) to enable green methanol operation. The Maersk Halifax, a 15,000 TEU containership, underwent an...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 304
jones act vessel
Shipping

FMC Closes Great Lakes Ballast Water Investigation as Canadian Exemptions Ease Concerns

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has concluded one of its two investigations into Canadian ballast water regulations affecting Great Lakes shipping, marking a significant development in U.S.-Canada maritime relations. The...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 180
Arctic Shipping Sets New Records With Hundred Transit Voyages Carrying 3m Tonnes of Cargo in 2024
Shipping

Arctic Shipping Sets New Records With Hundred Transit Voyages Carrying 3m Tonnes of Cargo in 2024

A tanker hauling Russian crude from the Baltic Sea to India that was observed heading toward the Shetland Islands — a route that would have taken it on a detour around the northern tip of the UK — made a sudden turn and instead took a more-typical journey through the English Channel.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 2632
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,892 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.