U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes $4.6M Drug Cache in International Waters

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Bahrain-baed Sentinel-class fast response cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144) successfully intercepted and seized illicit narcotics valued at $4.6 million in international waters on November 25.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of over 5,300 kilograms of hashish, 181 kilograms of heroin, and 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine. Following standard procedures, the boarding team documented and weighed the contraband before proper disposal.

The interdiction took place during a Task Force (TF) 51/5 mission, highlighting the ongoing commitment to regional maritime security. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Lightfoot, commanding general of TF 51/5, emphasized the operation’s significance in maintaining freedom of the seas and fostering international cooperation.

“The collaboration between our Coast Guardsmen, Marines and Sailors is outstanding,” noted Lightfoot. “I’m proud of our interoperability. We are disrupting criminal acts at sea and keeping over five tons of narcotics from hurting more people”.

The Glen Harris represents one of six U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters actively engaged in maritime security operations in the region. U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick Murphy, commodore of Task Force 55 (also known as Destroyer Squadron 50), praised the Coast Guard’s versatility, stating, “The U.S. Coast Guard brings expertise and flexibility to the wide range of missions we execute.”

Operating from its forward deployment in Bahrain, the Glen Harris serves under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia and Task Force 55’s tactical control. This deployment is part of broader operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area, where the vessel contributes to surface force operations alongside other patrol boats and independently deployed ships.

The successful operation underscores Task Force 51/5’s crucial role in executing operations, responding to regional contingencies, and conducting theater security cooperation. These efforts support the broader objectives of U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Forces Central Command in the region.