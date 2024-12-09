Methanol Milestone: Inside Maersk Halifax’s Green Methanol Conversion

MAN Energy Solutions has completed the world’s first retrofit of a Very Large Container Vessel (VLCV) to enable green methanol operation.

The Maersk Halifax, a 15,000 TEU containership, underwent an extensive 88-day transformation at China’s Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard, marking a significant milestone in shipping’s decarbonization journey.

The ambitious project involved converting the vessel’s original MAN B&W 8G95ME-C9.5 engine to an 8G95ME-LGIM Mk10.5 unit, capable of reducing CO2 emissions by 90%. The retrofit included comprehensive modifications such as new fuel tanks, a fuel preparation room, and a fuel supply system. Additionally, the ship’s hull was extended by 15 meters, increasing its capacity to 15,690 TEU.

MAN B&W 8G95ME-C9.5. Photo: MAN Energy Solutions

“Since we set the ambitious climate goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040, we have explored the potential in retrofitting existing vessels with dual-fuel engines,” said Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management and Technology at Maersk.

The success of this pioneering project has already catalyzed further industry momentum, with Maersk pre-ordering conversions for ten additional vessels. Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President of PrimeServ Denmark, highlighted the broader potential, noting that “more than 4,000 existing marine engines have the potential to be converted to operation on green fuels like e-methanol and e-methane.”

The Maersk Halifax, part of the company’s Hong Kong-class fleet, has already returned to service on the Trans-Pacific trade route, demonstrating that sustainable shipping solutions can be successfully implemented within existing fleets.

“This groundbreaking project marks a pivotal moment in the shipping industry’s journey towards decarbonisation,” said Sarath Prasannan, Senior Vice President and Head of Region Asia Pacific. “We hope that China’s policies and infrastructure will continue to foster an environment where shipyards can carry forward this commendable work.”