London Gateway Tapped as Gemini Cooperation’s UK Hub as Felixstowe Misses Out

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have selected London Gateway as their primary UK hub for the upcoming Gemini Cooperation, set to launch on February 1, 2025.

As part of a broader network optimization initiative, this strategic decision will remove Felixstowe—the UK’s largest container port—from the shared Gemini network’s Asia-Europe services.

Maersk said the change supports the cooperation’s aim to streamline operations by implementing single operator loops and fewer port calls, thereby improving service reliability, reach, and speed.

The decision comes a month after DP World announced an ambitious £1 billion expansion of London Gateway, which includes plans for two additional shipping berths, aiming to overtake Felixstowe as Britain’s largest container port within five years.

While Maersk’s independently operated services at Felixstowe will continue, the port reportedly faces an estimated reduction of two large vessel calls per week.

The Gemini Cooperation introduces an innovative “hub and spoke” approach, targeting an impressive 90% service reliability in an industry currently averaging just 53%.

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, MP for Suffolk Coastal, expressed concern about the decision: “I’m deeply disappointed… The Port of Felixstowe is the gateway to the UK’s trading network and is unrivalled in its offering to the global haulage market.”

The reorganization primarily affects Asia-Europe trade routes, while previously announced Middle East-Europe services via London Gateway and Trans-Atlantic services through Southampton remain unchanged.

Maersk has indicated that further details about the transition plan will be shared in the coming weeks.