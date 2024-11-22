gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,120 members that receive our newsletter.

aerial view of the port of manzanillo

Mexico's Port of Manzanillo. Credit: JRomero04 / Shutterstock.com

China-Mexico Trade Hits Record Volumes, But Volatility Looms in 2025

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 22, 2024

The China-Mexico trade route has experienced unprecedented growth in 2024, with shipping volumes surging 18.9% in the first nine months compared to 2023, according to Oslo-based freight benchmarking and market intelligence platform Xeneta.

June marked a historic peak with 135,724 TEU moving between the two nations.

“The dramatic surge in demand has led to extraordinary rate volatility on this trade lane,” notes Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta. “We’ve seen spot rates peak six times in 2024 alone on the China to Mexico West Coast route, compared to just three peaks on the China to US West Coast trade.”

This volatility was particularly evident when spot rates hit USD 7,770 per FEU on July 1st, marking a staggering 200% year-over-year increase. However, the market has since cooled, with rates dropping 51% from their July peak, Xeneta reports.

“What we’re observing is characteristic of an immature trade lane,” Sand explains. “Despite impressive growth figures, the actual volume pales in comparison to major fronthaul trades, making it particularly susceptible to rate fluctuations.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the trade route faces several challenges. Concerns about infrastructure capacity and potential bottlenecks are mounting as import volumes grow. Additionally, geopolitical tensions could impact the trade, particularly regarding suspicions of tariff circumvention through Mexico into the US.

“While current spot rates are trending downward, shippers should brace for continued volatility in 2025,” Sand concludes. “The spread between long-term and short-term rates has narrowed significantly to USD 728 per FEU, down from USD 5,831 in June, indicating a market still finding its equilibrium.”

Tags:

Container Shipping
xeneta

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

STS cranes at APM Terminals' Port Elizabeth Terminal, at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Photo: Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock
Shipping

U.S. Coast Guard Sounds Alarm on Cyber Threats from Chinese Port Cranes

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a new cybersecurity directive targeting Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes, addressing mounting concerns over national security vulnerabilities in America’s maritime infrastructure. MARSEC Directive 105-5 establishes additional...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 340
A bird's-eye view of ships along the coast in Singapore July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Shipping

Nut Allergy? Singapore and Rotterdam Ships Hit by Cashew-Related Failures

Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, fuel testing agency CTI-Maritec said in an advisory on Thursday.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 308
Aerial view of containerships at the port of Southampton
Shipping

FAK Fantasy: Carriers Struggle to Keep Rates Afloat

Container spot rates were largely unchanged for a third consecutive week, as it became evident that a 15 November rate hike on Asia-Europe trades had failed to have anything more than a marginal impact on pricing.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 200
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,120 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.