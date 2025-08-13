gCaptain-logo
Crowley’s latest Avance Class ship, Torogoz, departs Port Everglades, Florida

Crowley’s latest Avance Class ship, Torogoz, began its inaugural commercial service on Tuesday, departing from Port Everglades, Florida, to serve Central America. Photo courtesy Crowley

LNG-Powered ‘Torogoz’ Completes Crowley’s Avance Class Fleet

Mike Schuler
August 13, 2025

Crowley Maritime Corporation marked a significant milestone in its Central American shipping operations yesterday as its fourth and final Avance Class vessel, the Torogoz, departed Port Everglades on its inaugural commercial voyage.

The LNG-powered containership, which left Florida on Tuesday, August 12, completes Crowley’s introduction of its innovative Avance Class fleet designed specifically for the Central American trade lanes. The vessel will serve markets in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, reinforcing Crowley’s 60-plus year presence in the region.

“Bringing Torogoz into service to complete the landmark introduction of our Avance Class fleet marks a major milestone in Crowley’s commitment to bringing efficient logistics solutions to customers in Central America and the Caribbean Basin,” said Vice President Claudia Kattan-Jordan, Crowley Logistics for Central America, Panama and Mexico.

With a capacity of 1,400 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), including 300 refrigerated container slots, the Torogoz is purpose-built for the region’s unique cargo needs. The vessel will transport diverse cargo including apparel, fresh produce, food products, pharmaceuticals, and textiles between the United States and Central America.

“Because of Torogoz’s capacity for diverse dry and refrigerated goods, Crowley can provide faster, high-capability service with reliability that is unmatched in the trade,” said Kattan-Jordan.

Environmental sustainability stands as a key feature of the new vessel. Like its sister ships in the Avance Class – Tiscapa, Quetzal, and Copán – the Torogoz operates on liquefied natural gas (LNG), significantly reducing emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

The naming of the vessels reflects Crowley’s deep connection to Central America. Torogoz is named after El Salvador’s national bird, also known as the turquoise-browed motmot. The bird holds cultural significance in the region, having been revered by Mayan and other Mesoamerican civilizations for thousands of years.

Crowley, a privately-held U.S. maritime, energy and logistics company with over 130 years of operational history, serves 36 nations and island territories worldwide. The company continues to be one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners.

The completion of the Avance Class fleet represents Crowley’s latest investment in modernizing its shipping capabilities while addressing environmental concerns through cleaner fuel technology.

Back to Main

