Kongsberg Discovery takes innovative approach to Ocean Business 2025

April 2, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery is gearing up to make a splash at Ocean Business 2025, with high profile product demonstrations, a new digital innovation launch, and a range of domain experts on hand to help stakeholders navigate a future of ocean opportunity.

Get onboard

The company, a global leader in advanced underwater robotics and sensor technology, will base itself at booth N1/P2 for the duration of the show, taking place 8-10 April at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK.

Demonstrations on all three days will showcase the EM2042 Multibeam Echosounder and Seapath 385 GNSS aided inertial navigation system onboard the Fugro FTV Xplorer vessel, in addition to dockside demos with the Flexview multibeam sonar deployed on a ROV for underwater infrastructure inspection and gas seep detection.

Kongsberg Discovery has also teamed up with Saildrone to give delegates an insight into remote deep-water multibeam survey operations, with a real-time demonstration of a Saildrone Surveyor USV fitted with EM304 MKII sensors and software.

Empowering developments

Stene Førsund, EVP, Kongsberg Discovery, says it’ll add up to a “memorable three days for us, our partners and anyone that wants to get a taste of next generation ocean technology.”

Førsund continues: “Ocean Business operates as a key hub for the ocean technology community, with a broad range of stakeholders congregating to experience innovation, share knowledge and build partnerships. For us, as an acknowledged leader in the segment, it’s a hugely important arena – both to showcase the potential of our solutions and to collaborate with others looking to empower informed, profitable and sustainable ocean development.

“We’re thrilled to be there in force, with a heavyweight team of in-house experts and some really exciting demonstrations. These will provide not only ‘first-hand’ insights into the ability of our technology, but also how we work hand-in-hand with our partners and customers for optimal results in demanding operations.”

Meeting demands

Each demonstration on board the Fugro vessel will last 45 minutes, with participants getting a chance to see the lightweight, robust and powerful EM 2042 in action, in conjunction with the high-precision Seapath 385, developed specifically for demanding hydrographic surveying. The Flexview demonstration, taking place dockside at set times on each day, reveals how the latest compact multibeam sonar technology can be implemented for trusted infrastructure inspection and gas seep detection.

For delegates eager to experience the potential of remote operations, the Saildrone sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will show how Kongsberg Discovery’s deep-water multibeam sensors and software can be deployed to empower efficient, safe and high-quality autonomous surveying.

Connecting with the future

“We’re also planning on unveiling a new digital offering at the exhibition,” concludes Førsund. “This is another example of how we constantly innovate to meet market demand and create added value for our global customer base.

“Come along and chat with our expert team and you can find out more about out how we partner with users around the world to capture, process and utilise ocean data, enabling enhanced decision making, safe operations and truly game-changing ocean insights.”

To secure a place at any of the Kongsberg Discovery demonstrations, or for further information, please see https://www.kongsberg.com/discovery/campaign/ocean-business/

