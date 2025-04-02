gCaptain-logo
Mumbai Maersk at the Port of Tanjin Pelepas

Mumbai Maersk at the Port of Tanjin Pelepas. Photo courtesy Maersk

Shipping Firm Maersk Expects Continued US Growth But Warns of Rising Uncertainty

Reuters
April 2, 2025

By Stine Jacobsen

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) – Danish shipping company Maersk has benefited from robust U.S. demand so far this year and expects that to continue, though the outlook could be clouded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, it said on Wednesday.

Maersk’s regular global market outlook was published before Trump is expected to announce fresh tariffs later on Wednesday against nations that have duties on U.S. goods.

“U.S. growth is (the) main scenario, but volatile geopolitics cloud economic visibility,” the company said.

Trump’s new tariff plans have put the shipping industry on edge as it contemplates the possibility of suppressed transport demand in a brewing trade war.

Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping groups, cautioned that the looming U.S. tariffs could curb global trade flows despite the robust start to 2025. The company said it was monitoring early indicators of what could be slowing momentum in global supply chains.

“With regard to tariffs, the situation remains unpredictable,” Maersk said, adding that February data showed a continuing expansion of U.S. inventory levels.

Ongoing and potential tariffs are causing shifts in inventory strategies, with some businesses accelerating imports and securing additional storage space, it added.

The company highlighted declining U.S. consumer confidence over four consecutive months as a specific concern.

“Consumers reacting to perceived risks and financial uncertainty can ultimately lead to cautious spending, which in turn can bring further ripple effects,” it said, referring to U.S. influence on the global economy.

The company’s data showed that China’s share of global container exports increased to an estimated 36% in 2024 from 32% in 2019.

(Reporting by Stine JacobsenEditing by Terje Solsvik and David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Maersk
tariffs
trump tariffs
