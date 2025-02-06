gCaptain-logo
Iran's First Drone Carrier Joins the Revolutionary Guards' Fleet

Iranian drones are displayed during a ceremony of the joining new drones to the Iranian Army's combat organisation in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on January 13, 2025. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout

Iran’s First Drone Carrier Joins the Revolutionary Guards’ Fleet

Reuters
February 6, 2025

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have taken delivery of the country’s first ship capable of launching drones and helicopters at sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Amid military exercises lasting from early January to early March, Iran’s armed forces have unveiled new weaponry as Tehran braces for more tensions with Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump.

“The Revolutionary Guards took action to transform a commercial ship… into a mobile naval platform capable of carrying out drone and helicopter missions in the oceans,” said Navy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Alireza Tangsiri.

“The addition of this ship to our fleet is an important step in increasing the defense and deterrence capability of Iran in distant waters and in maintaining our national security interests,” Tangsiri added.

The Shahid Beheshti, a former container vessel, is equipped with a 180-meter (590-ft) runway and is able to operate without refueling for up to one year, Tasnim said.

The ship is different from previous Revolutionary Guards warships because it can launch and retrieve larger drones such as the Qaher, a miniaturized drone version of a local fighter jet.

The warship also holds fast-attack crafts and unmanned submarines, in addition to short-range anti-ship cruise missiles.

Last month, Iran’s conventional navy received its first signals intelligence ship.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

