VIKING Life-Saving Equipment celebrates opening of new boat factory in Arendal, Norway

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment is strengthening its position in boat manufacturing by investing in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arendal, Norway. The new building covers 3,400 sqm and is designed to meet requirements for high-end freefall boats in the offshore segment and for special boats in the defense segment.

As the market leader in lifeboats and fast rescue boats for the commercial shipping, offshore, and defense segments, VIKING has existing boat manufacturing facilities in China, Greece, and Norway. The new investment ensures the company is well-placed to strengthen its position within its target markets.

Odd Ivar Støle, Sr. Director Manufacturing, VIKING Norway and Greece, commented:

“Our new facility allows us to drive our innovation agenda and expand our product portfolio even further. From a strategic shoreside location, we will have all the capabilities we need for developing and engineering the boats as well as thoroughly testing them at sea.”

With 175 employees at its main location in Arendal and a total of 320 employees working at six other locations, VIKING has a significant presence in Norway. Støle expects the new factory to further establish the company’s Arendal base as its center of excellence for lifeboats and davits.

“With the new facilities, we will improve efficiency and the working environment for our employees,” he said. “The building is also energy efficient due to the use of energy wells in the ground, which will reduce energy consumption by up to 70% compared with the previous factory. We are very happy to be able to utilize this excellent building.”