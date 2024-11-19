gCaptain-logo
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo

Iran Rejects European and British Sanctions on Its Shipping Lines as ‘Unjustified’

Reuters
November 19, 2024
DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) – New EU and British sanctions are based on false claims of missile transfers to Russia and are “unjustified,” Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.

Brussels on Monday added the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director to its list of sanctions on Iran, which it said were a consequence of Tehran’s support of Russia in its war with Ukraine.

On the same day, Britain imposed sanctions against Iran’s national airline and shipping carrier, measures it said were taken in response to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Iran considers the imposition of new sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom against a number of Iranian individuals and legal entities on the false claim of sending ballistic missiles to Russia as an unjustified act that contradicts the norms of international law,” Baghaei said, according to the foreign ministry’s Telegram channel.

He added that European parties were violating international law, including the freedom of navigation and maritime trade, via sanctions.

Since the Ukraine war started in 2022, Moscow and Tehran have deepened their military and economic cooperation.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Related Articles

A tug escorts a containership at the Port of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert V Schwemmer / Shutterstock.com
Ports

Green Shipping Corridors Face ‘Feasibility Wall’

The maritime industry’s ambitious push towards zero-emission shipping through green corridors is gaining momentum but faces critical challenges, according to the latest “Annual Progress Report on Green Shipping Corridors 2024”...

7 mins ago
Total Views: 25
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Sean Duffy, R-WI, questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his testimony before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress", at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo
Shipping

Trump Taps Fox Host and Former Congressman Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary

President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated former Congressman Sean Duffy as the next Secretary of Transportation, a move likely to spark discussion within the transportation and maritime industries. The unexpected choice...

16 hours ago
Total Views: 2020
Second Subsea Cable Cut in Baltic Sea, Germany and Finland Fear Sabotage
Shipping

Second Subsea Cable Cut in Baltic Sea, Germany and Finland Fear Sabotage

Two undersea fiber-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Finland and Germany, were severed, raising suspicions of sabotage by bad actors, countries and companies involved said on Monday.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 3422
