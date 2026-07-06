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An aerial view of vessels in the Singapore Strait

FILE PHOTO: A view of vessels in the Singapore Strait April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo

Indonesia, Singapore Reaffirm Free Passage in Strait of Malacca

Bloomberg
Total Views: 487
July 6, 2026

By Chandra Asmara

Jul 6, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Indonesia and Singapore pledged anew to keep the Strait of Malacca open as Middle East tensions reignite concerns about the freedom of navigation in the world’s most important waterways.

The two countries have a vital interest in maintaining security in the straits, including from accidents and piracy, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said after a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Jakarta on Monday.

They will also continue coordinating with other countries around the waterway to ensure the unimpeded passage of vessels, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said.

“Both President Prabowo and I agreed that we will do our part, together with the other littoral states, to ensure that the straits of Malacca and the straits of Singapore remain safe, open and accessible to all,” Wong said.

The remarks should help assuage concerns as the possible imposition of transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East raises questions over how international waterways are governed.

Read more: Why Disruption in Hormuz Puts Malacca in Spotlight: Explainer

The Strait of Malacca, bordered by Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, accounting for more than 20% of the world’s seaborne trade. It links the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and provides the shortest sea route for Middle East energy shipments to the major manufacturing hubs in East Asia. 

Similar worries surfaced in Indonesia earlier this year after Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa questioned whether the country should charge ships passing through the waterway. Foreign Minister Sugiono later walked back the comments, saying Indonesia supports freedom of navigation and isn’t in a position to impose such charges.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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Hormuz
Indonesia
Singapore
strait of hormuz
Strait of Malacca

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

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