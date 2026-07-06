China Test Fires Missile Into Pacific, Alarming Regional Powers

BEIJING/SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) – China’s military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on Monday, state media reported, drawing criticism and concerns from Japan, Australia and New Zealand over Beijing’s expanding military reach.

A nuclear submarine of the People’s Liberation Army Navy launched the missile carrying a dummy warhead toward international waters in the Pacific at 12:01 p.m. (0401 GMT), the official Xinhua news agency said.

The missile landed in “designated waters,” it added, without giving further details of the location.

Xinhua described the launch as a “routine arrangement” of China’s annual military training and said it was not directed against any specific country or target.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China had notified the Australian government of the planned test, but described the launch as “destabilizing” for the region.

The test was “in the context of a rapid military buildup by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects,” Wong told reporters at a news conference in the Fijian capital Suva.

The test comes just hours after Australia and Fiji signed a major defense alliance on Monday, committing each country to come to the other’s aid in case either is attacked.

Beijing and Western powers led by the U.S. and Australia have competed for years for influence in the strategically located island nations, and China has sought to expand its economic and security influence across the South Pacific.

Mark Douglas, an analyst at New Zealand-based ship tracking firm Starboard Maritime Intelligence, said the test had been planned long in advance, and noted that the timing of China’s notification – after Australia and Fiji signed the Ocean of Peace Alliance – was “interesting, to say the least.”

Asked about the defense pact, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China hoped relevant countries would respect the independence and autonomy of island nations and refrain from targeting or harming the interests of third parties.

TEST CARRIED OUT WITHIN HOURS OF NOTIFICATION

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the country was deeply concerned by the test.

“It appears that despite our long-standing concerns about this type of activity, China carried out the test within hours of informing us,” Peters said in a statement.

“New Zealand considers this an unwelcome and concerning development. We, like our neighbors in other Pacific countries, have no interest in China using the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capability,” he said.

Japan’s government said it received notification of the missile launch and had urged China to reconsider.

“We expressed our grave concern over the Chinese military’s increased activity,” Tokyo said, adding that Chinese authorities had notified Japan’s Coast Guard on Sunday about space debris that could fall within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a Japanese government source, that the missile had landed outside Japan’s EEZ.

Japan did not receive any reports saying the test damaged its aircraft or ships, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Responding to regional criticisms, Mao said the launch was conducted “safely, in a standardized and professional manner throughout.”

“We hope relevant countries will not overinterpret the matter,” she said at a briefing in Beijing.

It is rare for China to fire long-range missiles into the sea. China last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2024, a launch that highlighted the country’s increasing military capabilities.

The latest test comes as China steps up military activity across the region. A senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday that Taiwan is tracking an “upward trend” in Chinese naval movements during the peak military exercise season, including joint drills with Russia.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Renju Jose and Pete McKenzie in Sydney, Lucy Craymer in Wellington, and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue, Stephen Coates and Michael Perry)

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.