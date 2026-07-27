India Flags Attack on LPG Tanker in Iran Waters, Says Crew Safe

(Bloomberg) —

India’s embassy in Tehran said it is in close contact with authorities after a liquefied petroleum gas tanker, with 28 Indian crew members onboard, came under attack in Iranian territorial waters on Friday.

The embassy confirmed that the Indian nationals are safe and that it continues to monitor the situation closely, according to a statement posted on X after the attack on the vessel DISHA.

Separately, India’s external affairs ministry said a commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. One Indian died in the attack, while two others are reported to be safe, the ministry said, condemning the strikes on commercial ships. The Indian mission in Russia has contacted relevant authorities.

The developments highlight the growing risks faced by seafarers as global conflicts intensify including the war in the Middle East. Last month, vessels carrying Indian crew were struck by American forces in the Gulf of Oman, prompting local authorities to summon a US embassy official in New Delhi.

India’s directorate general of shipping has issued a circular advising all Indian-flagged vessels and foreign-flagged vessels to exercise the “highest degree of caution” while transiting in and around waters in Yemen, the Bab-el-Mandeb strait and the Southern Red sea.

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