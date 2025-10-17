India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says

Bessent Says US Expects Japan to Stop Buying Russian Energy
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he told Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the Trump administration expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy.
By Jarrett Renshaw and Nidhi Verma
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.
However, Indian sources said the cut was not visible yet, though it could be reflected in import numbers for December or January. Refiners had already placed orders for November loading that included some cargoes for December arrival as well, the sources said.
The Indian government has not yet informed refiners of a request to cut Russian imports, they added.
India’s oil ministry and all of the Indian refiners that buy Russian oil did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)
