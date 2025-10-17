gCaptain-logo
India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

Reuters
October 16, 2025

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nidhi Verma

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

However, Indian sources said the cut was not visible yet, though it could be reflected in import numbers for December or January. Refiners had already placed orders for November loading that included some cargoes for December arrival as well, the sources said.

The Indian government has not yet informed refiners of a request to cut Russian imports, they added.

India’s oil ministry and all of the Indian refiners that buy Russian oil did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

