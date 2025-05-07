Inchcape Shipping Services and Symmetry Group Announce Strategic Partnership in Guyana

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) and Symmetry Group Inc. (SGI) are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture in Guyana, marking a significant milestone in the maritime and logistics sectors. This partnership aligns with Guyana’s Local Content requirements, combining the strengths of both companies to offer an enhanced, integrated suite of services tailored to the needs of the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry.

Symmetry Group Inc. has acquired a 51% majority stake in ISS Guyana, combining SGI’s local expertise with ISS’s global reach and capabilities. This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled value to clients while actively contributing to the development of Guyanese talent and businesses.

John Willemsen, VP LATAM at ISS, commented: “This partnership with Symmetry is a testament to our commitment to supporting Guyana’s Local Content Policy. By leveraging our global network and service capabilities, we are confident that this joint venture will provide exceptional maritime solutions and foster local participation and economic growth. Together, we are ready to meet the growing demands of Guyana’s oil and gas sector with efficiency and innovation.”

Kerensa Bart, President of Symmetry Group of Companies, added: “This strategic alliance with Inchcape Shipping Services represents a significant milestone for Symmetry Group Inc., and, more importantly, a commitment to supporting Guyana’s Local Content Policy. By combining our local expertise with ISS’s global reach and capabilities, we are creating a powerful synergy that will deliver unparalleled value to our clients while actively contributing to the development of Guyanese talent and businesses. SGI’s local knowledge and dedication to building local capacity perfectly complement ISS’s global expertise and commitment to delivering world-class maritime solutions. Together, we will not only provide seamless, integrated services but also contribute significantly to the sustainable development of Guyana’s maritime sector by fostering local participation and economic growth.”

The joint venture, operating as ISS Guyana, will leverage the combined resources of both companies to offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Port Agency Services: Streamlined vessel handling, documentation, and coordination.

Streamlined vessel handling, documentation, and coordination. Customs Clearance and Logistics: Efficient and compliant clearance of goods, transportation, and warehousing solutions.

Efficient and compliant clearance of goods, transportation, and warehousing solutions. Marine Services: Expert vessel maintenance, repairs, and crew management support.

Expert vessel maintenance, repairs, and crew management support. Supply Chain Solutions: Integrated management of supply chains from origin to destination.

Integrated management of supply chains from origin to destination. Immigration Services: Expedited and compliant handling of crew and personnel immigration requirements.

For more information, please visit our website at www.iss-shipping.com.