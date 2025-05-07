gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,106 members

Inchcape Shipping Services and Symmetry Group Announce Strategic Partnership in Guyana

Inchcape Shipping Services and Symmetry Group Announce Strategic Partnership in Guyana

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
May 7, 2025

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) and Symmetry Group Inc. (SGI) are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture in Guyana, marking a significant milestone in the maritime and logistics sectors. This partnership aligns with Guyana’s Local Content requirements, combining the strengths of both companies to offer an enhanced, integrated suite of services tailored to the needs of the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry.

Symmetry Group Inc. has acquired a 51% majority stake in ISS Guyana, combining SGI’s local expertise with ISS’s global reach and capabilities. This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled value to clients while actively contributing to the development of Guyanese talent and businesses.

John Willemsen, VP LATAM at ISS, commented: “This partnership with Symmetry is a testament to our commitment to supporting Guyana’s Local Content Policy. By leveraging our global network and service capabilities, we are confident that this joint venture will provide exceptional maritime solutions and foster local participation and economic growth. Together, we are ready to meet the growing demands of Guyana’s oil and gas sector with efficiency and innovation.”

Kerensa Bart, President of Symmetry Group of Companies, added: “This strategic alliance with Inchcape Shipping Services represents a significant milestone for Symmetry Group Inc., and, more importantly, a commitment to supporting Guyana’s Local Content Policy. By combining our local expertise with ISS’s global reach and capabilities, we are creating a powerful synergy that will deliver unparalleled value to our clients while actively contributing to the development of Guyanese talent and businesses. SGI’s local knowledge and dedication to building local capacity perfectly complement ISS’s global expertise and commitment to delivering world-class maritime solutions. Together, we will not only provide seamless, integrated services but also contribute significantly to the sustainable development of Guyana’s maritime sector by fostering local participation and economic growth.”

The joint venture, operating as ISS Guyana, will leverage the combined resources of both companies to offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

  • Port Agency Services: Streamlined vessel handling, documentation, and coordination.
  • Customs Clearance and Logistics: Efficient and compliant clearance of goods, transportation, and warehousing solutions.
  • Marine Services: Expert vessel maintenance, repairs, and crew management support.
  • Supply Chain Solutions: Integrated management of supply chains from origin to destination.
  • Immigration Services: Expedited and compliant handling of crew and personnel immigration requirements.

For more information, please visit our website at www.iss-shipping.com

Tags:

inchcape shipping services
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,106 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS
Press Releases

NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS

ABS issued an approval in principle to SBM Offshore for its concept of a near zero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The NearZero FPSO design incorporates low carbon...

2 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Advanced connectivity transforms the ‘Vessel as a Floating Office’ from concept to reality
Press Releases

Advanced connectivity transforms the ‘Vessel as a Floating Office’ from concept to reality

Inmarsat’s recent ‘Thriving in the Digital Age’ seminar in Singapore saw leading shipowners and managers highlight who shared how advance connectivity is bringing tangible safety and operational efficiency gains, as...

May 4, 2025
Total Views: 292
Thordon Bearings River Tough Exceeds 500 Installations In Workboat Sector
Press Releases

Thordon Bearings River Tough Exceeds 500 Installations In Workboat Sector

In a significant milestone for the company, Thordon Bearings has seen its RiverTough tailshaft bearing solution surpass 500 installations in the workboat sector. Primarily a retrofit solution but also increasingly...

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 261