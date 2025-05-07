gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,106 members

NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS

Houston, TX - OTC 2025 - Speakers and Attendees during General Views at the Offshore Technology Conference here today, Tuesday May 6, 2025. The OTC 2025 meeting at the NRG Park features the latest technology in the energy industry. Photo by © OTC/Todd Buchanan 2025 Contact Info: [email protected] Keywords: General Views

NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
May 7, 2025

ABS issued an approval in principle to SBM Offshore for its concept of a near zero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The NearZero FPSO design incorporates low carbon technologies that collectively create a “near zero” Scope 3 carbon emissions profile, achieving up to 80 percent reduction in GHG emissions. The introduction of the NearZero FPSO is an important step in SBM’s strategic path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

Low carbon technologies featured in the FPSO concept at a systems level include all electric topsides, closed flare, carbon capture and seawater intake riser/deep intake sea hose – technologies that SBM says not only reduce carbon emissions but also power demands.

“We are proud to continue to support SBM Offshore and their comprehensive strategy to address carbon emissions. The NearZero FPSO concept integrates low carbon technologies with a high degree of technical readiness and can be implemented on FPSO projects today,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“The introduction of SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design marks an important milestone in our decarbonization strategy. The NearZero FPSO design is fully integrated with our proven Fast4Ward® design and standardized delivery model. As such, we are ready to offer this to the market in close collaboration with our technology partners. This approval by ABS is evidencing SBM Offshore’s pioneering development efforts in this field over the last years. We are proud to collaborate with our partners and to make a significant contribution to low carbon offshore energy production,” said Jaap-Harm Westhuis, SBM Offshore Technology and Product Development Director.

ABS has a long history of supporting FPSO projects and classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978. ABS continues to lead in providing guidance on safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs for sustainable operations globally. More information is available here.

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,106 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Advanced connectivity transforms the ‘Vessel as a Floating Office’ from concept to reality
Press Releases

Advanced connectivity transforms the ‘Vessel as a Floating Office’ from concept to reality

Inmarsat’s recent ‘Thriving in the Digital Age’ seminar in Singapore saw leading shipowners and managers highlight who shared how advance connectivity is bringing tangible safety and operational efficiency gains, as...

May 4, 2025
Total Views: 292
Thordon Bearings River Tough Exceeds 500 Installations In Workboat Sector
Press Releases

Thordon Bearings River Tough Exceeds 500 Installations In Workboat Sector

In a significant milestone for the company, Thordon Bearings has seen its RiverTough tailshaft bearing solution surpass 500 installations in the workboat sector. Primarily a retrofit solution but also increasingly...

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 261
VIKING Collaborates With Offshore Wind Safety Leaders To Launch World’s First Immersion Suit Designed For Women
Press Releases

VIKING Collaborates With Offshore Wind Safety Leaders To Launch World’s First Immersion Suit Designed For Women

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has launched the first Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) immersion suit in the world designed for women working in offshore wind energy, using guidance on diversity and inclusivity...

April 23, 2025
Total Views: 1301