gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,230 members that receive our newsletter.

In Shadow of New Trump Term, Japan and S.Korea Join US in Asian Naval Drill

The guided-missile frigate USS Taylor (FFG 50) leads U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships participating in a passing exercise. The exercise is intended to strengthen the partnership between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Scott Youngblood/Released)

In Shadow of New Trump Term, Japan and S.Korea Join US in Asian Naval Drill

Reuters
Total Views: 279
November 14, 2024
Reuters

By Tim Kelly

ABOARD USS GEORGE WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) – U.S., Japanese and South Korean naval forces exercised together in East Asian waters on Thursday in their most complex and final joint drills before President Joe Biden hands over one of his signature national security initiatives to Donald Trump.

Led by the USS George Washington carrier and its jet fighters, the Freedom Edge naval exercise in waters south of the Korean peninsula and west of Japan’s main islands comes after a pact brokered by Biden in 2023 in which Seoul and Tokyo put aside years of mutual animosity and agreed to trilateral security cooperation with Washington.

Further exercises are planned next year, although neither Trump or his pick for Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, a Fox News commentator and China hawk, have yet to outline their national security plans in the sensitive East Asia region on Beijing’s doorstep. Biden, who leaves the White House in January, also pushed to extend the three-way cooperation to technology, supply chain security and cyber defenses.

“If trilateralism gets touted as a Biden achievement, I could imagine a scenario where Trump may therefore choose to ignore it,” said Jeffrey Hornung, an expert in Japanese security policy at the Rand Corporation. “The value of trilateralism will need to be sold to him, not just grandfathered in,” he added.

Trump’s allies in June assured officials in Japan and South Korea that he would support deeper three-way ties, sources earlier told Reuters. In his first term Trump pressured Tokyo and Seoul to pay more for the U.S. forces they host, which in Japan include amphibious units and naval warships that Washington could deploy to defend neighboring Taiwan from any attack from China.

In the latest meeting between senior officials from the three countries, their national security advisers, Jake Sullivan of the U.S., Shin Won-sik of South Korea and Takeo Akiba of Japan, expressed concern over deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including troop deployments against Ukrainian forces by Pyongyang.

With Biden’s departure, only South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol will remain of the three leaders who agreed at a Camp David gathering in 2023 on closer cooperation in response to rising tensions in East Asia with China, Russia and North Korea.

The then Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida stepped down in September amid public anger about a funding scandal embroiling his government.

Visiting the carrier on Thursday, U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said the three-way pact and the resulting military cooperation sent a strong message to Beijing.

“Not only is our deterrence stronger, and not only are we witnessing how strong that deterrence is, the good news, is so is China,” he said on the carrier. Emanuel, who may depart Japan before the end of the year, will be replaced by an envoy nominated by Trump.

Japanese Rear Admiral Takashi Matsui and South Korean Rear Admiral Hur Sung-jae, who commanded their countries’ forces in the naval exercise, stood beside him in the ship’s hangar deck surrounded by F-18 and F-35 fighter jets.

For Seoul, said Hur, the exercise, which came after North Korea last month tested what it claims was an upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile, sent a message to its belligerent neighbor.

“It has a characteristic of responding to and deterring North Korean provocations,” he said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Tom Bateman, Editing by William Maclean)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

China
Japan
navy
south korea

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

U.S. Forces Strike More Houthi Targets in Yemen

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have conducted precision airstrikes on Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen amid the group’s ongoing threats to international shipping in the Red Sea region. The...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1941
U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement
Defense

U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement

The United States, Canada, and Finland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively develop and produce world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers. The groundbreaking agreement builds off the launch...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 4822
‘USS Harry S. Truman’ Sails Into Arctic During Drills with Norway to Counter Growing Russian Influence
Defense

‘USS Harry S. Truman’ Sails Into Arctic During Drills with Norway to Counter Growing Russian Influence

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) – A U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier is operating in the Arctic for only the third time since the end of the Cold War. The USS Harry...

November 13, 2024
Total Views: 1696
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,230 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.