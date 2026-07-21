Houthis Warn All Ships Against Calling at Saudi Arabia’s Ports

By Alex Longley, Salma El Wardany and Weilun Soon

Jul 21, 2026 (Bloomberg) –A message from Yemen’s Houthi rebels to shipowners warned all vessels against calling at Saudi Arabian ports, shedding light on the scope of a threat that puts millions of barrels of exports from the kingdom at risk.

In an email to shipowners, the Iran-backed group makes clear that its blockade doesn’t just apply to Saudi vessels, but to all ships coming to and from Saudi ports, according to the message seen by Bloomberg. It has been months since the Houthis attacked vessels, but they reprised the threat to do so on Monday as the conflict in the Middle East escalated.

“We strongly recommend that your company exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings, and ensure that no vessel voyages are conducted to or from Saudi ports,” the Houthis said in the email. “Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions. Furthermore, they may be subject to targeting in any location within the operational reach of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

The move threatens Saudi oil exports from Yanbu, a Red Sea hub that’s become a crucial workaround since the Iran war brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-halt. It’s unclear, however, how effective the blockade will be.

On Monday, an official with an oil tanker in the Red Sea said there was a radio broadcast from “Yemeni armed forces” to shipping in the area, saying that Saudi vessels were blocked. The person said the crew that heard the transmission believed it to be authentic.

A Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Monday it has begun implementing operational measures to protect ships in Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment on the emailed message.

The Iran-backed group said on Monday it would place the embargo on Saudi ports as a result of what it says is Saudi Arabia’s siege on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

Also see: How Houthis’ Red Sea Threat Risks Bigger Oil Shock: Explainer

The kingdom has been able to divert large volumes of crude that were previously exported from the Persian Gulf to Yanbu, thanks to an east-west pipeline linking the two coasts. Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial chokepoint connecting the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.