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U.S. President Donald Trump launches military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis

A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 15, 2025. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Houthis Signal Red Sea Revival as Bab al-Mandab Emerges as Next Flashpoint

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 26, 2026

ReutersBy Reuters Staff

ADEN/GENEVA (Reuters) – Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, whose attacks on the Red Sea caused international shipping and trade chaos during the Gaza war, stands ready to strike the key waterway again in solidarity with Tehran, one Houthi leader told Reuters, a move that would deepen a global oil and economic crisis brought on by the Middle East war.

If the Houthis open a new front in the conflict, one obvious target would be the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, a key shipping chokepoint and narrow passageway that controls sea traffic towards the Suez Canal after Iran effectively shut the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Shi’ite allies in Lebanon and Iraq have joined the war in the region unleashed by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran. But Yemen’s Houthi rebels, heavily armed and capable of striking Gulf neighbors and causing major disruption to maritime navigation around the Arabian Peninsula, have not yet entered the fray.

“We stand fully militarily ready with all options. As for other details having to do with determining zero hour they are left to leadership and we are monitoring and following up with the developments and will know when is the suitable time to move,” said the Houthi leader, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

“Until now Iran is doing well and is defeating the enemy every day and the battle is going in its direction. If anything contrary to this happens then we can assess.”

Opening a New Front?

Some diplomats and analysts say the Houthis are awaiting an opportune moment to enter the conflict, in coordination with Iran, in order to exert maximum pressure.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf Arab hydrocarbon exports and a shift to heavy reliance on the Red Sea might provide such an opportunity.

Iran could open a new front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait if attacks are carried out on Iranian territory or its islands, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim cited an unnamed Iranian military source as saying on Wednesday.

The Houthis previously launched attacks in the region. Bab al-Mandab, or the Gate of Tears, named for its perilous navigation conditions, is the southern outlet of the Red Sea, situated between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea on the African coast.

It is one of the world’s most important routes for global seaborne commodity shipments, particularly crude oil and fuel from the Gulf bound for the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal or the SUMED pipeline on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, as well as commodities bound for Asia, including Russian oil.

The Bab al-Mandab is 18 miles (29 km) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments.

After the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel led by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which triggered a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza, the Houthis began firing on international shipping in the Red Sea saying it was in support of the Palestinians.

The Houthis, a military, political and religious movement, ceased their attacks following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025.

“When they see Iran is needing them the most then they will move,” Amr Al-Bidh, a member of Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council’s senior leadership, told Reuters in Geneva.

Editing by Keith Weir

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

houthis
iran
Iran conflict
Maritime Security
middle east
red sea
red sea shipping
shipping
strait of hormuz
suez canal
yemen

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