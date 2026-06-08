gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,291 members

Sounion oil tanker on fire in Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS

Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on fire in the Red Sea, August 25, 2024. Yemen's Houthis said they attacked the Sounion in the Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS

Houthis to Impose ‘Complete Ban’ on Israeli Ships in Red Sea

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 8, 2026

By Salma El Wardany and Alex Longley

Jun 8, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group that controls much of Yemen, declared a ban on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, threatening a key bypass route to the Strait of Hormuz.

“We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation,” the group said Monday in a statement. “We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces.” 

The move comes as the Iran war drags into a fourth month and hostilities flare across the region, threatening to derail a fragile truce and complicate negotiations toward a peace deal. The conflict has led to the near-closure of Hormuz, forcing key Middle Eastern exporters to find alternative routes to global markets.

While the Houthis’ statement doesn’t amount to a ban on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, maritime intelligence agency Vanguard Tech advised caution.

“Given the broad wording used, vessels operating in the region should maintain heightened vigilance and conduct enhanced affiliation screening,” Vanguard said in a note. 

The Houthis previously began attacking ships back in 2023 following the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza. The militants targeted vessels they deemed linked to Israel, a definition that proved very broad. A large number of ships were affected and carriers would sometimes be attacked by mistake. Traffic through the waterway collapsed.

The Houthis have largely sat out the US-Israeli war on Iran, but have repeatedly warned they could close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. 

Renewed attacks in the area could jeopardize exports from Saudi Arabia’s western port of Yanbu, where large numbers of oil tankers have pitched up in the past three months to collect Saudi crude. Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said the statement doesn’t appear to alter the current risk situation much, but could mark a first step toward further escalation.

“Current and historic Israeli ownership are at risk here. The Houthis say they will meet escalation with escalation,” Kelly said.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,291 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A general view of the Port of Los Angeles, California.
Shipping

Asia-To-US Container Rates Spike 109% Since Iran War Started

By Brendan Murray Jun 6, 2026 (Bloomberg) —Container shipping rates jumped over the past week amid higher fuel costs, congestion at some Asian ports and a pickup in demand heading into...

June 6, 2026
Total Views: 522
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations
Featured

U.S. Counts Far More Hormuz Ship Transits Than Commercial Tracking Data Shows

American forces have counted nearly 1,000 commercial vessel transits in and out of the Strait of Hormuz in the last two months, according to an official familiar with US Central Command operations, a figure that’s higher than private sector estimates that rely mostly on ship transponders.

June 5, 2026
Total Views: 7723
The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra
News

Treasury Targets Iranian LPG Smuggling Network as U.S. Pressure Campaign Intensifies

The Trump administration on Friday imposed a new round of sanctions targeting an international network accused of smuggling Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and laundering revenue through shadow banking channels,...

June 5, 2026
Total Views: 384