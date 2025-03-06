House Committee Leaders Slam EU’s TikTok Campaign to Undermine Jones Act

Bipartisan leaders of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee have confronted the European Union over its attempts to influence U.S. maritime policy through social media campaigns.

The controversy centers around a recently discovered Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing, which was first reported by gCaptain, that revealed the EU’s plans to finance the creation of “funny but informative” TikTok-style videos aimed at criticizing the Jones Act, a cornerstone of American maritime law.

Committee leaders, including Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA), Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS), and Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (D-CA), expressed their concerns in a strongly-worded letter to EU Ambassador Jovita Neliupšien?.

“The activities described in the attached lobbying campaign document go far beyond trade negotiations,” the letter states. “Rather it appears, that the EU is seeking to influence United States policy on the Jones Act not through diplomatic means, but instead through an advocacy campaign, including collaboration with previously undisclosed United States organizations and social media influencers.”

The initial FARA disclosure revealed a broader EU strategy targeting specific aspects of the Jones Act, particularly regarding offshore wind power and dredging operations. However, these details were subsequently removed in an amended disclosure.

When questioned about the filing, an EU spokesperson defended their efforts to gCaptain, stating that “the European Union has long conducted outreach in the United States on the question of market access for various maritime services.”

The Committee emphasized that the Jones Act remains vital to U.S. commercial shipbuilding, supply chain stability, and national security interests. They urged the EU to cease its attempts to circumvent traditional diplomatic channels, warning that such actions could undermine American public trust in federal law and policy.

“Constructive dialogue and collaboration, not TikTok videos, is a far better way for the EU and the United States to address international matters of concern, while respecting the sovereignty and security interests of both parties,” the Committee leaders emphasized in their response.

The development highlights growing concerns about the use of social media platforms for diplomatic influence campaigns, as well as the ongoing debate over the Jones Act’s critical role in U.S. maritime policy.