Historic ‘Christ on the Water’ Painting Returned to Original Location at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the return of the newly restored “Christ on the Water” painting to its place of prominence at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). The historic artwork, which had been relocated to the basement of the Academy’s chapel in 2023, was unveiled during a ceremony in Wiley Hall with Academy leadership and midshipmen in attendance.

“Burying this historic painting in the basement wasn’t just a mistake—it was an insult to the faith and legacy of service that built this Academy and our nation,” said Secretary Duffy during the ceremony. “By restoring ‘Christ on the Water’ to its rightful place, we sent a clear message to our midshipmen: their Christian faith is a virtue to be proud of, not something to be censored.”

USMMA Acting Superintendent Captain Tony Ceraolo expressed gratitude for the Secretary’s support, stating: “Our purpose today is to preserve a piece of the Academy’s cultural and historical legacy. We honor the past and the resilience of those who came before us. This painting is about history, remembrance, and hope ensuring that the story of our midshipmen and their wartime experiences remain part of our shared institutional memory.”

The painting, also known as “Jesus and Lifeboat,” was created by marine artist LT Hunter Wood, USMS, in 1944 for the chapel at the U.S. Merchant Marine Cadet Basic School in San Mateo, California. It depicts merchant seamen adrift in a lifeboat after being torpedoed, with Jesus guiding them through stormy seas. When the San Mateo campus closed in 1947, the artwork was transferred to Kings Point.

For nearly 80 years, the painting hung in the Elliot M. See Room of Wiley Hall before being relocated in 2023 following a complaint suggesting it violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. After professional conservation that required “4 distinct separate cleanings to remove nicotine, dirt and varnish,” the painting has now been returned to its original location.

Wood, the artist, served in both the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Maritime Service during World War II. He saw action during the invasion of North Africa in 1942 before joining the Coast Guard Combat Artist Unit. His works are displayed in various institutions including the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and the U.S. Coast Guard Historian’s Office.