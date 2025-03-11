gCaptain-logo
The Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) facility at the Port of Le Havre, France

The Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) facility at the Port of Le Havre, France. Photo credit: France 2 via Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd’s Terminal Arm Expands European Footprint with Majority Stake in Key French Port

Mike Schuler
March 11, 2025

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), the terminal operating subsidiary of ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd, has acquired a 60% stake in CNMP LH, which operates the Atlantique container terminal in Le Havre, France.

The acquisition strengthens HGT’s presence in one of Europe’s top 10 ports and marks another step in its ambitious terminal expansion strategy.

The remaining 40% stake will be retained by Seafrigo Group, a specialist in temperature-controlled food logistics. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Le Havre, France’s premier maritime gateway, handles approximately 3 million TEU annually and provides crucial connections to Paris. Industry analysts expect the CNMP LH terminal’s container throughput to increase in the coming years, particularly in the reefer container segment.

HGT CEO Dheeraj Bhatia emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition: “By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of our core European markets. At the same time, we are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio while paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency.”

The acquisition aligns with HGT’s Strategy 2030, which aims to expand its terminal portfolio from its current 21 terminals to more than 30 by the end of the decade. HGT, operating from Rotterdam, currently maintains a diverse portfolio spanning 12 countries across four continents, including significant operations through SAAM Terminals in Latin America and Florida, as well as a strong presence in India through J M Baxi.

Seafrigo Group President Eric Barbé welcomed the partnership, stating, “We are very pleased to have a strong partner at our side in Hanseatic Global Terminals, with whom we will continue to modernize the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre.”

The deal comes as HGT’s parent company, Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest ocean carrier, continues to expand its terminal operations. The company recently entered into the Gemini Partnership with Maersk, signaling a strategic shift in container shipping alliances.

The latest acquisition reinforces the growing trend of major shipping lines investing in terminal infrastructure to secure their supply chains and enhance operational efficiency in key maritime gateways.

Last week, a unit of Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company—the world’s largest ocean carrier—partnered with US-based BlackRock to acquire an 80% stake in Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports Holding for $22.8 billion, marking the largest port terminal acquisition in history. The acquisition gives MSC control of and additional 43 container terminals outside China and Hong Kong, extending from Australia to the UAE, with a combined capacity of over 73 million TEU and a 2023 throughput of nearly 47 million TEU.

Container Shipping
Hapag-Lloyd
terminals

