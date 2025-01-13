gCaptain-logo
MV Algoma Verity at sea

Photo courtesy CSL

Grounded Bulk Carrier Refloated in Delaware River

Mike Schuler
January 13, 2025

The Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Algoma Verity has been successfully refloated after running aground in the Delaware River and is now safely moored at Tioga Marine Terminal at the Port of Philadelphia.

The incident began Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. when Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the vessel’s pilot that the 623-foot bulk carrier had run aground. At the time, the vessel was carrying approximately 45,000 tons of solar salt.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., following successful refloating operations during Saturday’s incoming tide, the vessel was safely relocated to the nearby marine terminal. Inspectors have identified damage to four ballast tanks and one empty fuel tank, though no pollution has been reported.

“The on-scene personnel demonstrated exceptional initiative in a very dynamic environment,” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, captain of the port and commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “The vessel is now well out of the channel, but we still have work to do to get the Algoma Verity safely out of the port.”

Maritime authorities have established a safety zone restricting vessel traffic within 100 yards both upriver and downriver of Tioga Marine Terminal. Vessels seeking to transit the area must contact the Coast Guard Command Center one hour before passage via VHF channel 16 or phone.

The Bahamas-flagged vessel, a Supramax self-unloader with a deadweight of 50,259 MT, is owned by Algoma Central Corporation and operated by CSL through the CSL International Pool. The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

