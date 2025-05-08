gCaptain-logo
A vessel works alongside a wind turbine at the Shell NoordzeeWind offshore wind farm

Shell NoordzeeWind is the oldest and first offshore wind farm to undergo a life extension in the Netherlands. Photo: Shell/Henk Honing

Google and Shell Partner to Extend Life of Netherlands’ First Offshore Wind Farm

Mike Schuler
May 8, 2025

Tech giant Google has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell to extend the operational life of the Netherlands’ first offshore wind farm.

The historic agreement marks the first time a corporate PPA has been used to extend an offshore wind farm’s lifespan. The deal will add at least four years of operation beyond the facility’s original decommissioning date.

Under the terms of the agreement, Google will purchase the entire 108-megawatt capacity of the Shell NoordzeeWind facility.

The commitment has enabled Shell to secure permit extensions and invest in necessary upgrades, preventing the premature retirement of this clean energy asset.

The agreement is part of Google’s broader renewable energy initiative in the Netherlands, where the company has supported over 1 gigawatt of clean energy generation capacity through various PPAs.

Industry experts note that this innovative approach to extending the life of aging wind farms could serve as a model for similar facilities facing retirement.

