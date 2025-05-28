gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,981 members

bulk ship

Photo: Lukasz Z / Shutterstock

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH Lock in Merger

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2025

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT) have announced their merger agreement, which will establish one of the world’s largest listed diversified maritime groups.

The announcement details a stock-for-stock merger, initially announced in April, where Golden Ocean will merge with CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMB.TECH. Under the agreement, Golden Ocean shareholders will receive 0.95 ordinary shares of CMB.TECH for each common share they hold, resulting in the issuance of approximately 95,952,934 new ordinary shares.

The combined entity will operate a substantial fleet of approximately 250 vessels. Golden Ocean currently operates more than 90 vessels with roughly 13.7 million deadweight tonnes capacity, specializing in dry bulk cargo transportation. CMB.TECH brings to the table more than 160 vessels, including crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, and offshore wind vessels. The company also maintains a presence in alternative fuels, offering hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions.

Post-merger ownership structure will see CMB.TECH shareholders holding approximately 70% of the total issued share capital (67% excluding treasury shares), while Golden Ocean shareholders will own approximately 30% (33% excluding treasury shares).

The merger has received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards, with DNB Carnegie providing a fairness opinion confirming the exchange ratio’s fairness to Golden Ocean’s shareholders. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals, Golden Ocean shareholder approval, and SEC registration requirements.

Following the merger’s completion, Golden Ocean will delist from Nasdaq and Euronext Oslo Børs, while CMB.TECH will maintain its NYSE and Euronext Brussels listings, with plans to pursue a secondary listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. The companies anticipate completing the merger in the third quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions.

CMB.TECH, headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, maintains a global presence with offices across Europe, Asia, United States, and Africa, positioning the merged entity for significant international maritime operations.

Tags:

cmb.tech
golden ocean group
mergers and acquisitions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,981 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

US Navy warship and US Merchant Marine tanker underway at sea
Defense

U.S. Maritime Power in Decline: New Report Reveals Critical National Security Risks

A new report released today by the Open Markets Institute paints a dire picture of America’s diminishing maritime capabilities, highlighting unprecedented risks to national security and economic independence. Transportation policy...

16 minutes ago
Total Views: 54
Photo of the Maersk Frankfurt shared by the Indian Coast Guard on July 23, 2024.
Shipping

Ship Losses Hit Historic Low Amid Rising Risks

The global maritime industry has achieved its lowest-ever total of vessel losses, with only 27 large ships lost worldwide in 2024, marking a 20% decrease from the previous year, according...

32 minutes ago
Total Views: 64
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

West Coast Ports Brace for Cargo Comeback, Sparking Congestion Fears

By Charlotte Goldstone (The Loadstar) – The demand spike on the transpacific has prompted concerns of congestion and cargo bottlenecks at key US ports.   Yesterday, The Loadstar reported that many carriers had begun to...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 743