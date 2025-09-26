gCaptain-logo
ship navigation bridge

Photo: By Anatoly Menzhiliy / Shutterstock

Global Maritime Forum Warns Industry Risks Leadership Crisis Without Diversity Reform

Mike Schuler
September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025

A comprehensive new report from the Global Maritime Forum reveals how outdated norms and exclusionary practices are preventing the maritime sector from realizing its full leadership potential at a time when the industry faces a projected shortage of 90,000 trained officers by 2026.

The “Diversifying Maritime Leadership” report, based on 108 in-depth interviews with maritime leaders working both at sea and on shore, identifies three major barriers to leadership diversity: societal norms that shape perceptions of who is “fit” to lead, company cultures that unintentionally disadvantage underrepresented groups, and professional relationships that can either empower or marginalize capable leaders.

Interviewees shared telling examples of discrimination: women engineers asked to take notes instead of contributing technically, cadets assigned only cleaning duties, young parents leaving due to lack of family support, and LGBTQ+ leaders concealing their identity for safety concerns.

The research revealed stark disparities in workplace experiences. When asked if they had faced barriers related to their identity while in leadership roles, 68% of women responded yes, compared to just 33% of men. Similarly, among LGBTQ+ leaders, a significant proportion reported being unable to bring their authentic selves to work.

“Simply hiring diverse leaders is not enough. Inclusive practices are essential to ensure that all leaders can thrive within the maritime industry,” the report states.

The study also identifies three critical “bridges” that enable talent from diverse backgrounds to succeed: mentorship, inclusive policies, and supportive professional networks.

The findings come at a pivotal moment for the maritime sector, which is simultaneously facing talent shortages and navigating major industry transformations including decarbonization, digitalization, and automation.

According to the report’s conclusion, “Diversifying maritime leadership is critical not only for stronger business outcomes but also for advancing social and environmental impact, improving workforce satisfaction and engagement, and building resilience in the face of a global talent shortage”.

The Global Maritime Forum developed the report in collaboration with All Aboard Alliance member companies.

Tags:

diversity
global maritime forum
