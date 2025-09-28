gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,486 members

Gaza aid flotilla set to head east from Greece despite Israeli warnings

A greek coast guard vessel sails near boats, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Gaza Flotilla Sails Again; Italy’s Tajani Warns Of Danger

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 28, 2025

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) – An international aid flotilla that paused for several days in Greek waters for repairs has set sail again for Gaza, where activists aim to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver aid to the Palestinian territory.

Organizers said on Sunday that Greek vessels had now joined their enterprise, meaning that the flotilla, which counts some 47 civilian boats, was “complete.” 

“Brothers and sisters in Gaza, we sail with hope in our hearts. Your resilience is our compass, your struggle is our struggle. Together, we will break the silence of the siege,” the Global Sumud Flotilla wrote on social media.

Around 40 Italians are aboard the flotilla alongside activists from dozens of other countries, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. They hope to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza in the coming week.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday repeated a proposal made last week for the flotilla to take the aid to Cyprus for eventual distribution in Gaza by the Roman Catholic Church. The flotilla rejected the suggestion.

“We have always said … that it is dangerous to approach Israeli waters. We don’t know what might happen. Forcing the blockade is dangerous,” Tajani told reporters.

The flotilla was struck on Wednesday in international waters off Crete by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants, which caused damage but no injuries. 

Israel did not comment on the incident. It has previously said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.

Italy and Spain have deployed navy ships close to the flotilla for rescue and humanitarian tasks.

Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza. The offensive has killed over 65,000 people in Gaza, Gaza health authorities say.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

gaza
gaza humanitarian corridor
humanitarian_mission
israel-hamas war
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,486 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

9,000-CEU Grande Svezia PCTC
News

Grimaldi Expands Ammonia-Ready Fleet with 9,000-CEU Grande Svezia

The Grimaldi Group has welcomed the Grande Svezia into its fleet, marking the fourth “Ammonia Ready” vessel in the company’s expanding green shipping portfolio. The 9,000-CEU (Car Equivalent Units) Pure...

September 26, 2025
Total Views: 502
ABS Chief Officer Wiernicki on stage
News

Commercial Nuclear Corridors Key to Unlocking Maritime Nuclear Propulsion, ABS Chief Says

Nuclear energy has emerged as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for maritime applications, according to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Chairman and CEO Christopher Wiernicki at the recent Core...

September 26, 2025
Total Views: 752
The ammonia STS operation from Berlian Ekuator to Eco Enchanted
Environment

NYK Conducts First Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Transfer Off Spain

NYK has successfully completed its first-ever ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied ammonia, moving approximately 23,000 tons from the carrier Berlian Ekuator to the Eco Enchanted off the coast of Ceuta,...

September 25, 2025
Total Views: 431