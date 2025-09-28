Gaza Flotilla Sails Again; Italy’s Tajani Warns Of Danger

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) – An international aid flotilla that paused for several days in Greek waters for repairs has set sail again for Gaza, where activists aim to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver aid to the Palestinian territory.

Organizers said on Sunday that Greek vessels had now joined their enterprise, meaning that the flotilla, which counts some 47 civilian boats, was “complete.”

“Brothers and sisters in Gaza, we sail with hope in our hearts. Your resilience is our compass, your struggle is our struggle. Together, we will break the silence of the siege,” the Global Sumud Flotilla wrote on social media.

Around 40 Italians are aboard the flotilla alongside activists from dozens of other countries, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. They hope to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza in the coming week.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday repeated a proposal made last week for the flotilla to take the aid to Cyprus for eventual distribution in Gaza by the Roman Catholic Church. The flotilla rejected the suggestion.

“We have always said … that it is dangerous to approach Israeli waters. We don’t know what might happen. Forcing the blockade is dangerous,” Tajani told reporters.

The flotilla was struck on Wednesday in international waters off Crete by drones armed with stun grenades and irritants, which caused damage but no injuries.

Israel did not comment on the incident. It has previously said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.

Italy and Spain have deployed navy ships close to the flotilla for rescue and humanitarian tasks.

Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza. The offensive has killed over 65,000 people in Gaza, Gaza health authorities say.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

