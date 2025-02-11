gCaptain-logo
A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship

Port of Long Beach. Photo: Richard H Grant / Shutterstock.com

GAO Report: Coast Guard Faces Critical Cybersecurity Gaps in $5.4 Trillion Maritime Transportation System

Mike Schuler
February 11, 2025

The U.S. Maritime Transportation System (MTS), handling over $5.4 trillion in annual goods and services, faces significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities amid increasing threats from foreign actors and criminal organizations.

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report reveals substantial gaps in the Coast Guard’s ability to protect critical maritime infrastructure from cyber threats. The report highlights that while the Coast Guard provides oversight through facility and vessel inspections, it struggles to access complete information on cybersecurity-related inspection results.

“The Coast Guard cannot readily access complete information on inspection results specific to cybersecurity from its system of record,” the report states, indicating a significant oversight challenge.

The investigation identified China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and transnational criminal organizations as the primary cyber threats to the MTS. The increasing reliance on technology in maritime facilities and vessels has created new vulnerabilities to cyberattacks.

The timing of this report is particularly relevant given recent developments in maritime security. In November, the Coast Guard issued MARSEC Directive 105-5, specifically addressing cybersecurity concerns related to Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes.

The directive was prompted by alarming findings that Chinese-manufactured cranes dominate approximately 80% of U.S. port infrastructure, with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) maintaining the majority share.

Security concerns intensified after the FBI discovered intelligence collection devices on ZPMC cranes at the Port of Baltimore, along with evidence of unauthorized cellular modem installations and attempts to gain remote access to U.S. port facilities.

To address these challenges, the GAO has issued five key recommendations, including improving cybersecurity incident tracking, enhancing access to deficiency data, strengthening cybersecurity strategy, and developing comprehensive workforce competency requirements.

While the Coast Guard has developed a cyber strategy, the GAO found it falls short of meeting all key characteristics needed for an effective national strategy. Additionally, the agency has not fully developed competency requirements for its cyber workforce or addressed existing competency gaps.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, these findings underscore the urgent need for improved maritime cybersecurity measures to protect one of America’s most critical infrastructure sectors.

cyber security
gao
u.s. coast guard

