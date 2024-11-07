Further Challenges Ahead for Russia’s LNG ‘Shadow Fleet’ as Panama Cancels Vessel Registrations

Russia’s nascent LNG shadow fleet continues to encounter choppy waters. Following the de-flagging of several vessels by the island nation of Palau earlier this fall, Panama now followed suit. The world’s largest registry is pulling the registration of four LNGC newbuildings involved in Russia’s dark fleet activity.
All four vessels come with medium Arc4 ice classification making them especially valuable to Novatek’s Arctic operations. North Air, North Mountain, North Way, and North Sky were launched in 2023 and were expected to enter service with Russia’s Yamal LNG project this year.
According to the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), the process to cancel their registrations began more than a month ago on October 4. It makes use of a new executive decree passed last month allowing for expedited removal of vessels from the registry.
U.S. sanctions revealed a complex nexus of ownerships connecting the vessels back to Russia and Novatek, the majority owner of the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.
A key entity is Novatek’s New Transshipment FZE, a UAE-based subsidiary. The company has popped up periodically in attempted transfers of other LNG carriers, including an alleged but ultimately aborted attempt to take ownership of a South Korean newbuilding Arc7 carrier in January 2024.
“If someone like Novatek is unable to charter white-listed vessel because the insurance company, the flag state or the shipowner do not want to be subject to sanctions, the client (in this case Novatek, via a shell company based in Dubai whose address is a hotel room) will buy or hire tankers from companies that will find complacent flag states. They will be insured (or not) by companies from other countries such as Russia or India. And the sleight of hand is complete,” explains Hervé Baudu, Arctic shipping expert and Chief Professor of Maritime Education at the French Maritime Academy (ENSM).
“[The vessels’] owners allegedly sought to circumvent sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project through shell companies in third-country jurisdictions,” confirms the PMA in a statement.
“As the authority overseeing Panama’s Ship Registry, PMA continues to monitor its merchant fleet closely and assures the international maritime community that it will steadfastly defend national interests, taking decisive action to cancel any vessels misusing the Panamanian flag,” the Authority confirmed.
At least one other LNG shadow fleet vessel remains currently registered in Panama, the Equasis shipping information system suggests. Nova Energy (formerly New Energy) carried several cargoes of sanctioned LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 terminal. Following de-flagging by Palau the vessel’s records now indicate registration in Panama.
The U.S sanctioned the vessel and its owner in early September 2024 for using “deceptive shipping practices, including shutting off its AIS, and loading cargo from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.”
The vessel has since loaded additional LNG at the project and currently remains at anchor in Nakhodka Bay in Russia’s Far East, likely due to the inability to find a buyer for its cargo.
The current registration status of three other formerly Palau-registered carriers, Pioneer, Asya Energy and Metagas Everest (formerly Everest Energy) remains unknown according to Equasis.
“It is very easy to change flags (‘de-flagging’), and this is a fairly common practice for escaping the controls of port authorities. All you need to do is find a country where the shipowner, often a shell company or holding company, can negotiate a mutually beneficial tax package with the authorities,” explains Baudu further.
With the upcoming administration change in Washington DC, industry analysts suggest that the pace of new efforts may slow down, though most are in agreement that existing sanctions will likely remain in place. Their expeditious enforcement, e.g. also through cooperation with foreign registries, could, however, become a different matter.
German liner Hapag-Lloyd has inked contracts with two prominent Chinese shipyards for 24 new state-of-the-art containerships valued at around US $4 billion The ambitious order includes 12 vessels from Yangzijiang...
U.S.-listed shipping stocks were a mixed bag on Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s re-election as investors responded to anticipated policy changes that could reshape the landscape of energy, trade, and...
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.